Woman sues over nude photos taken of her on operating table

AP,
2:38 PM

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A woman has sued the Pennsylvania hospital where she once worked over nude photos taken of her while she was on the operating table.

Sheila Harosky sued Washington Hospital, its chief executive and the doctor performing her surgery. She alleges invasion of privacy and medical malpractice, among other claims in the lawsuit filed Dec. 12.

The 45-year-old said she discovered the photos when she returned to work after an incisional hernia surgery in September 2016. Harosky told the Tribune-Review a colleague approached her with the photos on her cellphone saying, “I’ve got something for your scrapbook.”

The hospital claims the photos were an extension of a practical joke Harosky participated in by putting fake intestines on her body before the surgery.

While she admitted playing a joke on her doctor, Harosky said she didn’t give permission for the photos to be taken.

The hospital said it fired the nurse who took the photos and no longer allows the doctor to perform surgeries. But Harosky, who worked as an operating room secretary, said in her lawsuit she was subjected to harassment from other employees.

Harosky took an extended leave of absence as recommended by her doctor. She told the Tribune-Review she was fired once her leave ended in October.

The hospital said it “afforded accommodations” for Harosky’s return, but she refused the accommodations.

Both Harosky and her lawyer claim the hospital treated her like the wrongdoer instead of the victim. It is unclear what damages she is seeking.

TOPICS: National News Trending
