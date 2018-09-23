3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US

In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop, in Austin, Texas. –The Associated Press
By
PAUL J. WEBER
AP,
11:22 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns is back in the U.S. after being arrested in Taiwan.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 30-year-old Cody Wilson was booked into Harris County Jail in Houston early Sunday. He is being held on $150,000 bond and it isn’t clear if he has an attorney yet.

Wilson is accused of having sex with an underage girl and paying her $500 afterward. He was arrested Friday in Taiwan. Police say he flew there after a friend of the 16-year-old girl told him that the police were investigating the accusation that he had sex with the girl.

Advertisement

Wilson owns Austin-based Defense Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns.

TOPICS: National Business Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
The Latest: GOP's Graham assures respectful hearing for Ford September 23, 2018 | 10:36 AM
Politics
As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won't be enough September 23, 2018 | 8:28 AM
Politics
Details of Thursday hearing for Kavanaugh accuser to be set September 23, 2018 | 1:20 AM
Jamaica Plain map
Local
Man killed in shooting at Jamaica Plain barbershop September 22, 2018 | 10:41 PM
Local
Woman pulled from pool at Hyannis resort September 22, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Aaron and Diana Umpirerre gather in the parking lot to meet others to head to West Palm Beach for a protest, Saturday in Hollywood, Fla. Activists marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico are staging a rally and caravan focused on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Politics
Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary near Trump resort September 22, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Walpole
Local
Family dog, Maggie, scares away burglar from Walpole home September 22, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Easton, MA
Local
18-month-old boy found alone in Easton parking lot September 22, 2018 | 6:12 PM
Steve Bryant, Columbia Gas President announces that Columbia Gas will donate $10 million to the Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund during a press conference at the Lawrence Senior Center.
Local
Columbia Gas to cover customers for all losses related to gas disaster September 22, 2018 | 6:06 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami in 2017.
Politics
US lawmakers scuttle plan to limit airline change fees September 22, 2018 | 5:52 PM
Local
Satanic Temple reopens international headquarters in Salem September 22, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Passengers could get a break from ever-shrinking legroom and cramped quarters on airplanes.
Travel
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes September 22, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Springfield, Mass.
Local
2 transported to hospital after crash on I-90 September 22, 2018 | 2:45 PM
David Hogg, center, a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, addresses a rally in front of the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.
Local
Harvard panel to draw Parkland survivor, other activists September 22, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Politics
Trump picks combat over caution in court fight September 22, 2018 | 1:17 PM
Local
Cape Cod art exhibit canceled amid concerns over Trump satire September 22, 2018 | 12:50 PM
National
Historic WWII raid lives on with Doolittle survivor, now 103 September 22, 2018 | 12:21 PM
Students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Local
Dartmouth raises record $422.6 million in last fiscal year September 22, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Charlotte's Lobster
Local
Maine officials investigating restaurant that calmed lobsters with marijuana September 22, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Local
Highway crash near Worcester leaves 1 woman dead September 22, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Politics
The Latest: Lawyer says woman doesn't recall attending party September 22, 2018 | 11:14 AM
In this April 4, 2018, file photo, shoppers walk past the Victoria's Secret
Politics
Top political donor to GOP says he's no longer a Republican September 22, 2018 | 11:07 AM
Brockton VA
Local
Patient at VA hospital diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease September 22, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Google Maps
Local
Lawsuit alleges Party City denied job to woman with autism in N.H. September 22, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's errant claims on Kavanaugh, economy September 22, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Local
Runner killed in Westford after being struck by car, police say September 22, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Politics
Some see signs of hope on North Korea as Trump heads to UN September 22, 2018 | 9:40 AM
Massachusetts State House
Local
Massachusetts has a $1B surplus; why no hurry to spend it? September 22, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Neil Young is one of many artists performing.
Local
Watch live: Farm Aid benefits Connecticut farmers for 1st time September 22, 2018 | 9:11 AM
Massachusetts State House
Local
State to waive tax penalties for residents after blasts September 22, 2018 | 9:04 AM