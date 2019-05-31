12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead

An ambulance turns on Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) –The Associated Press
By
BEN FINLEY
AP,
updated on May 31, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A longtime city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 12 people and sending terrified co-workers scrambling for cover before police shot and killed him, authorities said.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera. The city’s visibly shaken mayor, Bobby Dyer, called it ‘‘the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.’’

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. when the veteran employee of the Public Utilities Department entered a building in the city’s Municipal Center, and ‘‘immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon all of the victims,’’ Cervera said. He did not release the suspect’s name.

Advertisement

Police entered the building and got out as many employees as they could, then exchanged fire with the suspect, who was killed, the chief said.

Police initially said the gunman shot and killed 11 people. Cervera later said one more died on the way to the hospital.

The shooting sent shock waves through Virginia Beach, the state’s largest city and a popular vacation spot in southeastern Virginia. The building where the attack took place is in a suburban complex miles away from the high-rise hotels along the beach and the downtown business area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement he was devastated by the ‘‘unspeakable, senseless violence,’’ and is offering the state’s full support to survivors and relatives of the victims.

‘‘That they should be taken in this manner is the worst kind of tragedy,’’ the governor said during a Friday night news conference.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation.

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded herself and about 20 colleagues inside an office, pushing a desk against a door.

‘‘We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe,’’ she said. ‘‘We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn’t real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots.’’

Advertisement

She texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police.

‘‘Thank God my baby is OK,’’ Banton’s mother, Dana Showers, said.

Five of the injured were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Healthcare tweeted.

At a nearby middle school, friends and relatives were reuniting with loved ones who were in the building when the shooting happened. They included Paul Swain, 50, who said he saw his fiancee from across the parking lot, clearly in an agitated state.

‘‘I think she knew some of the people,’’ he said.

Outside the school, Cheryl Benn, 65, waited while her husband, David, a traffic engineer with the city who was in the building where the shooting happened, gave a written statement to detectives.

She said her husband initially called her from a barricaded room and said it sounded as if someone had been working with a nail gun. Then he saw the bodies.

‘‘This is unbelievable for Virginia Beach,’’ Cheryl Benn said. ‘‘By and large, it’s a pretty calm and peaceful place to live.’’

Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano in Washington, D.C.; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; and Tom Foreman Jr. in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: National Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition trade show, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in New York. The non-high inducing treats, made from hemp, are made by THP of Hollywood, Flor. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Health
Many unanswered questions, concerns about CBD products, says FDA acting chief at first public hearing May 31, 2019 | 6:27 PM
Entertainment
On eve of UK visit, Trump backs Boris Johnson, dings duchess May 31, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Local
Taunton man seeks new trial in 1979 murder of great aunt May 31, 2019 | 5:58 PM
Politics
Trump's tariff plan shows the risks he's willing to take May 31, 2019 | 5:45 PM
In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
Local
Spacey lawyer says accuser deleted 'exculpatory' messages May 31, 2019 | 5:31 PM
Crime
49-year-old Lexington woman found slain in SUV May 31, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Politics
Trump to award Medal of Freedom to 'Trumponomics' co-author May 31, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Politics
Trump tweets in support of LGBT people to mark Pride Month May 31, 2019 | 3:55 PM
teen in road hingham
Local
‘Tragedy avoided’: A driver found a teen passed out on a Hingham road May 31, 2019 | 2:57 PM
In an undated photo, a Patriots flag is flown over Town Common.
Local
'We feel strongly that the town has shown disrespect to the flag' May 31, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Politics
Ex-Roger Stone aide testifies on WikiLeaks before grand jury May 31, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Ali Fu (cq) from China with Priscila Forgione (cq) from Lynn working together in a group in a world history class at Pope John XXIII High School in Everett.
Education
Boston-area Catholic high school in deep debt will close May 31, 2019 | 2:00 PM
The Hong Kong Restaurant in Harvard Square.
Local
Harvard graduation speakers keep making jokes about Hong Kong and its scorpion bowls May 31, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Sen. Eliza­beth Warre­n (D-Ma­ss.), a Democ­ratic presidenti­al hopeful, speaks at a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, on May 26, 2019. Warren on May 31 proposed legislation she said was aimed at ensuring that ?no President is above the law.? She called on Congress to pass a law clarifying that the Justice Department can in fact indict the president of the United States, while also renewing her call to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wants to make it possible to indict a sitting president. Here's how. May 31, 2019 | 11:45 AM
CNN MGH pregnant nurses
Local
'An older nurse said, ‘Oh gosh, is it contagious?’' May 31, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Boston, MA - 5/23/19 Follow-up to alleged racist incident targeting school tour group at Museum of Fine Arts Boston.
Local
MFA shares update after racist incidents reported during school visit May 31, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Politics
The Latest: Business group may take legal action vs tariffs May 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM
National
Dad of boy found in Denver storage unit charged with murder May 31, 2019 | 9:46 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves after delivering the commencement address.
Local
Here's what Angela Merkel told Harvard graduates May 31, 2019 | 9:42 AM
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.
Local
5 questions about the Pilgrim nuclear power plant shutdown — answered May 31, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Tammy Lawrence-Daley and her husband.
National
‘He is still out there’: Delaware mother details brutal attack at Dominican Republic resort May 31, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Politics
US consumer spending slows to 0.3% gain in April May 31, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Politics
The Latest: Barr declines to agree on treason claim May 31, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Politics
Trump attacks Mueller, denies that Russia helped him win May 31, 2019 | 2:11 AM
Politics
Businesses warn Trump of consequences of new Mexican tariffs May 31, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Politics
The Latest: Mexican leader warns against 'coercive measures' May 30, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Politics
Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA May 30, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Politics
Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants May 30, 2019 | 7:49 PM
In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
Local
Nantucket restaurant must provide surveillance footage in Spacey case May 30, 2019 | 6:43 PM
National
Another hiker went missing on Maui. This time, the search ended in tragedy. May 30, 2019 | 6:26 PM