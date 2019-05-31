Dad of boy found in Denver storage unit charged with murder

Leland Pankey's wife told police that her husband kept their 7-year-old son in a dog kennel before his death.

Leland Pankey.
Leland Pankey. –Denver District Attorney via AP
By
KATHLEEN FOODY
AP,
9:46 AM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado prosecutors on Thursday charged the father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete inside a Denver storage unit with murder.

The Denver district attorney’s office also charged Leland Pankey, 39, with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a dead body. He is serving a state prison sentence on unrelated charges, and it was not clear Thursday if he has an attorney to comment on the newly filed charges in the death of his son, Caden McWilliams.

Court records also released Thursday indicate that the boy’s mother cooperated with investigators as she faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in his death. The records say Pankey and her attorneys met with investigators in March, about two months after she was charged.

Advertisement

The records says Elisha Pankey told police that the family moved into a hotel at the end of May 2018 and she knew her husband physically abused Caden and was not feeding the boy. Elisha Pankey also told police that her husband kept their son in a dog kennel “a few days” before he died in mid-July.

Elisha Pankey. —Denver Police via AP, File

Previously released court records said Elisha Pankey told a fellow inmate that they kept the boy in the carrier overnight despite his cries of being thirsty and hot. Pankey said the boy was dead one morning and she believed he had suffocated, those records state.

The woman, who is not identified in the court records, told police that Pankey said she and her husband took the boy’s body — still inside the animal carrier —to the storage unit, poured concrete over him and wrapped the carrier in plastic trash bags.

Authorities did not find McWilliams’ body until December as they investigated Elisha Pankey’s allegations of domestic violence against Leland Pankey. An autopsy found signs that McWilliams was severely emaciated and evidence of injuries to his head, chest and limbs, some of which showed signs of healing.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann called the young boy’s death a “truly horrific crime.”

Advertisement

“This case has been painstaking and painful for all involved,” McCann said in a statement.

Leland Pankey is due in court on June 27.

Elisha Pankey is due back in court on Tuesday. She is represented by the state public defenders’ office, which bars its attorneys from commenting on individual cases.

TOPICS: National Crime Trending Trending News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
CNN MGH pregnant nurses
Local
'An older nurse said, ‘Oh gosh, is it contagious?’' May 31, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Boston, MA - 5/23/19 Follow-up to alleged racist incident targeting school tour group at Museum of Fine Arts Boston.
Local
MFA shares update after racist incidents reported during school visit May 31, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump says Mexico taking advantage of US laws May 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Tammy Lawrence-Daley and her husband.
National
‘He is still out there’: Delaware mother details brutal attack at Dominican Republic resort May 31, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Politics
US consumer spending slows to 0.3% gain in April May 31, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Politics
The Latest: Barr declines to agree on treason claim May 31, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Politics
Trump attacks Mueller, denies that Russia helped him win May 31, 2019 | 2:11 AM
Politics
Trump gets pushback on promise of new Mexican tariffs May 31, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Politics
The Latest: Mexican leader warns against 'coercive measures' May 30, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Politics
Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA May 30, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Politics
Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants May 30, 2019 | 7:49 PM
In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
Local
Nantucket restaurant must provide surveillance footage in Spacey case May 30, 2019 | 6:43 PM
National
Another hiker went missing on Maui. This time, the search ended in tragedy. May 30, 2019 | 6:26 PM
Politics
Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk May 30, 2019 | 6:15 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Local
Massachusetts sues e-cigarette maker May 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Boston, MA, 04/25/2019 -- Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph (C) leaves Federal Court. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 26judge Reporter:
Local
Judge charged with helping man evade ICE agent wants salary back May 30, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Politics
Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records May 30, 2019 | 5:42 PM
FILE - In this April 29, 1985 file photo, Claus von Bulow, left, walks toward Providence Superior Court with his defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, to hear testimony in von Bulow's trial in Providence, R.I. Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 in London, said his son Riccardo Pavoncelli. He was 92. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Socialite Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies May 30, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Local
Death of man in Boston police custody under investigation May 30, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Taunton
Crime
Taunton man accused of assaulting his girlfriend captured in mother's closet May 30, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Local
22-year-old man arrested in Roxbury storefront shooting May 30, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Politics
Why the US economy may have already peaked for the year May 30, 2019 | 4:01 PM
Politics
'I used to work at Fox News. I don't think you think I'm a bad person — at least I hope not.' May 30, 2019 | 3:33 PM
5 year old boy malden drowns
Local
5-year-old dies after being pulled from neighbor’s pool in Malden May 30, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Crime
A Babson student lost money betting, then took to Instagram and threatened athletes' lives, feds say May 30, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Delta
National
An ‘emotional-support dog’ attacked him on a flight. He’s suing Delta and the owner. May 30, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Ursula Snow
Local
'She was, and remains, a beautiful force of smarts, love, and creativity' May 30, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions May 30, 2019 | 1:16 PM
Politics
Trump thanks Turkey for release of US scientist May 30, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Plainridge Park Casino
Crime
Walpole man wanted in multiple bank robberies found inside casino and arrested May 30, 2019 | 1:02 PM