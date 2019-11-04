California couple, son run over on Halloween die of injuries

AP,
updated at 5:42 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple and their 3-year-old son have died of their injuries after they were run over by an SUV on Halloween night, police said Monday.

The boy’s mother, 32-year-old Raihan Awaida, died Sunday evening, Long Beach police said. The father, 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, died earlier after being taken to a hospital Thursday night.

Police say they were notified Saturday that the boy also had died. Police do not identify juveniles, but a GoFundMe page said the boy’s name was Omar.

The family was struck when the driver of the SUV “failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, drove up onto the sidewalk, and struck the three pedestrians,” a police statement said.

Police said 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

It’s not clear if Navarro has an attorney. The jail website shows he was released on bond.

Joseph Awaida was working as an office manager at his father’s auto shop in Long Beach while studying to become a doctor, close friend Kenyatta Omar told the Los Angeles Times.

“With his smile and cheerfulness, he was the one to uplift you if you were sad,” Omar said.

Before the mother’s death, a funeral for the father and son had already been scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove. It was not immediately known when her service would be held.

At the site of the crash, a memorial of candles, flowers, photos and remembrance notes was growing.

