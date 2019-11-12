Texas substitute teacher in viral student-beating video fired, arrested

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP,
10:16 AM
Tiffani Shadell Lankford. —Hays County Jail via AP

KYLE, Texas (AP) — A substitute teacher has been fired and charged with aggravated assault following the beating of a 15-year-old female high school student in an incident captured on video.

Tiffani Shadell Lankford is free on $10,000 bond after her arrest Friday afternoon. If convicted of the second-degree felony, she could be sentenced to two to 20 years in prison.

Video of last week’s incident in a foreign-language class at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, about 20 miles south of Austin went viral.

Court records list no attorney for the 32-year-old San Marcos woman, and her telephone number is not published.

Advertisement

The students in the class were being loud and the situation escalated when the teacher cursed at them, said Paul Batrice, an attorney for the girl’s family. The girl told the teacher not to talk to her that way, he said.

One video shows the teacher striking the student several times on her head before she stomped on the girl’s head. Batrice said in a statement the teen is being treated for “severe injuries.”

“This is unacceptable to say the least, and we will demand justice to the fullest extend of the law to enact the change so obviously necessary,” he said.

Lankford started working for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District on Aug. 30. She had worked 18 times as a substitute teacher, starting on Sept. 13 and ending Friday.

“We are appalled at the actions of this former employee. There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video. It is unconscionable what this adult did to one of our students,” said school district spokesman Tim Savoy in a statement.

The incident has caught the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who called for an investigation of the district.

“Conduct like this won’t be tolerated in Texas classrooms. The substitute teacher who committed this heinous act has been arrested and will face serious legal consequences. The school district will be investigated by the Texas Education Agency,” he said in a statement.

TOPICS: National Crime Trending Trending News
A responding officer and an unidentified man stands by a Baby Trump balloon deflated by someone at Monnish Park as people were protesting President Donald Trump's visit to an NCAA college football game between Louisiana State and Alabama playing nearby in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The towering Baby Trump protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during Trump's trip to Alabama, organizers said. (Stephanie Taylor/The Tuscaloosa News via AP)
'Baby Trump'
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil November 12, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump weighs in on Supreme Court, immigration November 12, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Three cold stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles got their first supervised swim at the New England Aquarium's sea turtle hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod beaches last year. This year's first turtle strandings have begun on the Cape.
COLD TURTLES
Turtle rescue season starts on Cape Cod beaches November 12, 2019 | 9:50 AM
A car collided with another vehicle and flipped over the median on Route 1 in Chelsea Monday night.
Chelsea
Woman injured after car flips over the median, falls 25 feet in Chelsea November 12, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Hilltop Cafe, Westerly, R.I.
FATAL FALL
Woman who died in Rhode Island bar fall identified November 12, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown.
EDUCATION
Student petition opposes Scott Brown’s appointment as next president of New England Law November 12, 2019 | 9:22 AM
Politics
Trump to release April call with Ukraine leader this week November 12, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Politics
Then and now: How Trump impeachment hearing is different November 12, 2019 | 6:08 AM
Politics
Impeachment witness: Ukrainians asked about holdup of aid November 12, 2019 | 2:30 AM
Politics
Protections for 660,000 immigrants on line at Supreme Court November 12, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Politics
Impeachment aside, federal budget remains a pressing matter November 12, 2019 | 12:11 AM
Politics
Meet the witnesses: Diplomats start off impeachment hearings November 12, 2019 | 12:10 AM
Politics
Impeachment witness: Ukrainians asked about holdup of aid November 12, 2019 | 12:08 AM
12letter - The letter that Vredenburgh put in a wine bottle and threw into the ocean in 2010. (Max Vredenburgh)
I hope that someone gets my...
Rockport man receives response to message in a bottle 9 years later November 11, 2019 | 10:28 PM
In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.
National
Jimmy Carter enters hospital for brain procedure November 11, 2019 | 9:41 PM
An undated photo provided by the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, Va., shows Javaid Perwaiz, an obstetrician and gynecologist.
National
Doctor performed hysterectomies without consent, prosecutors say November 11, 2019 | 9:17 PM
Winthrop-11/2/19- Congressman Joe Kennedy lll attended a house party in Winthrop to talk to attendees about why he is running for United States Senate. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Joe Kennedy skipped Ed Markey's climate forum. Here's where he stands on the issues that came up. November 11, 2019 | 7:35 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during an interview at his Statehouse office in Boston. Former Massachusetts Gov. Patrick is considering making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination. That is according to people with knowledge of Patrick’s deliberations. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
2020
Deval Patrick is reportedly considering a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination November 11, 2019 | 7:18 PM
Boston,MA- 9/3/96- BU logo in front of Marsh Chapel. Back on campus Boston University
Local
Report: Neo-Nazi group posts flyers at Boston University November 11, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Politics
Democrats, GOP to vie for impeachment narrative -- on TV November 11, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Politics
Pentagon chief says Vindman should not fear Army retaliation November 11, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Ryan Baldera.
Ryan Baldera
Read the full obituary for Ryan Baldera, the Burlington Buffalo Wild Wings general manager who died last week November 11, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Politics
National security officials objected to stopping Ukraine aid November 11, 2019 | 4:23 PM
Politics
United States: Bolivian president wasn't forced out by coup November 11, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Politics
Mulvaney to file his own impeachment lawsuit, lawyers say November 11, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Politics
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against NY over tax returns November 11, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Easton MA 11/10/19 Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers' rights lawyer and US Senator Ed Markey during a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate forum on environmental issues at McCarthy Auditorium in May Hall at Stonehill College (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic:reporter:
Politics
5 things to know if you — like Joe Kennedy — missed the Senate climate forum November 11, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University sits in a cage waiting for a court session in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The lawyer for a prominent Russian history professor suspected of murdering a female student, some of whose remains were found in his residence, is asking for him to be released under house arrest pending trial. The case of Oleg Sokolov has attracted wide attention in Russian media because of its grisly drama. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Russia
A professor in Russia was pulled from a river with a backpack with 2 severed arms. He's confessed to killing a female student, his lawyer says. November 11, 2019 | 12:50 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Scott Hapgood, right, a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on vacation in Anguilla, and his lawyer Juliya Arbisman, left, hold a media conference in New York. Hapgood declined to return to the British Caribbean territory for the latest pretrial hearing on Monday, Nov. 11, and Anguilla officials rejected an offer that he appear by video link for the hearing. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Scott Hapgood
Connecticut man charged in Caribbean hotel worker's death skips hearing November 11, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Local
Massachusetts man dies in crash on Connecticut highway November 11, 2019 | 12:10 PM