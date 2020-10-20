Senators urge Pentagon to suspend implementation of Army’s new fitness test

Army data shows that, 18 months after small cohorts of soldiers started taking the test on a provisional basis, women continue to fail at dramatically higher rates than men.

Army Fitness
A U.S. soldier receives instruction for the Army Combat Fitness Test in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on July 14. –Spec. Zachary Stahlberg/U.S. Army
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Missy Ryan,
The Washington Post
October 20, 2020

WASHINGTON – Democratic senators appealed Tuesday for support of a legislative proposal that would suspend implementation of the Army’s new fitness test, arguing the high-profile initiative to improve physical readiness is based on faulty data and could undermine the goal of creating a diverse force.

In an Oct. 20 letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called the rollout of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) “premature” and said the exam could damage some soldiers’ professional prospects.

“We have considerable concerns regarding the negative impact [the test] may already be having on so many careers,” they said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “It is imperative that we pause implementation until all questions and concerns are answered. Soldiers’ careers depend on it and the continued lethality of our force requires it.”

Advertisement

The senators asked the committee leaders to ensure a measure that would suspend rollout of the test until an independent study can be conducted is included in the final version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, an annual defense bill. The provision appeared in the Senate-passed version of the bill, but not in the House version.

Lawmakers are expected to convene to reconcile the two versions of the bill after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The test has become a charged issue within the Army as it pits the service’s effort to establish gender-blind standards and improve soldier readiness against fears it could pose an additional challenge to retaining skilled troops and compound obstacles faced by underrepresented populations within the force. Critics say it could have a disproportionate impact on women, who make up 15% of the Army but occupy few leadership positions.

Army data shows that, 18 months after small cohorts of soldiers started taking the test on a provisional basis, women continue to fail at dramatically higher rates than men. In the second quarter of 2020, 54% of women failed the test, compared to 7% of men.

The stark gender gap comes as Pentagon leaders express an urgent desire to rectify the military’s legacy of racial and gender inequity, issues that have long dogged the force but were given new prominence when race-related unrest gripped the nation this summer.

Advertisement

The test consists of six events, including a dead lift, weighted ball throw and, most problematically for women who have taken it to date, a “leg tuck,” which requires soldiers to lift themselves up from a pullup bar using their arm, core and leg muscles.

The test has different requirements for different career fields, but critics say that even the least demanding standards could remain out of reach for some. They also say that consistently lower scores for female soldiers, who are typically lighter than men and thus must lift weights that are heavier relative to their body weight, could hold women back.

The Army did not provide an immediate comment.

While Army leaders have said the test won’t impact evaluations until 2022 at the earliest, it is expected to eventually affect enlisted personnel’s promotion potential and officers’ careers.

Army officials say the test is a product of years of research and is designed to better prepare troops for conditions they would encounter in combat. It places a higher emphasis on muscular strength than the previous Army fitness test, which was adjusted for age and gender and included pushups, pullups and a two-mile run.

Officials have also said troops can do an alternate to the leg tuck, a two-minute plank, while the test is being finalized.

But some soldiers have privately voiced fears the test could make it even harder for the Army to secure personnel for high-demand fields like cyber and say the exercises aren’t relevant for certain troops, including medical professionals and lawyers.

Advertisement

In their letter, Gillibrand and Blumenthal questioned the data used to develop the test, saying not enough women were included in the early testing groups, among other problems.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National Health Fitness

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Western lowland gorilla baby rests in incubator shortly after birth.
CUTE
Baby male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo October 20, 2020 | 9:23 PM
'60 Minutes'
Trump taunts Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes' after cutting off interview October 20, 2020 | 8:04 PM
A restaurant owner was assaulted in Salem over a tip dispute.
SALEM
Video: Customer assaults Salem restaurant owner after refusing to tip October 20, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Brockton
‘Bizarre’ explosions reported in Brockton Monday night; their cause remains a mystery October 20, 2020 | 7:26 PM
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
NASA
NASA spacecraft lands on surface of asteroid to bring samples back to earth October 20, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Local
Two vehicles go up in flames in South Boston October 20, 2020 | 7:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - 10/19/2020: 20fenwayrealestate -- The building seen here left on Jersey Street, 47 Brand, owned by the D'Angelo family and owners of Red Sox are looking to build an ambitious, long-term mixed-use development venture that would transform the neighborhood just outside the walls of Fenway Park. The five-acre project will feature a blend of office space, apartment buildings, street-level retail and possibly a hotel, along with public and green space, built over four separate sites situated along four of the streets -- Jersey, Lansdowne, Van Ness and Brookline Avenue (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS
Fenway
Here are the basics on the big development project around Fenway Park October 20, 2020 | 6:43 PM
The MBTA will finalize plans for service cuts, totaling up to $150 million before the end of the year, and they would take effect in the spring and summer.
MBTA
MBTA reduces next year's forecasted fare revenue October 20, 2020 | 6:20 PM
A nurse prepares a shot for a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.
VACCINE
Moderna vaccine could be approved for emergency use in December October 20, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Charlotte Durham, an owner-broker for Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, shows clients a listing in Bozeman in the Black Bull community, a private golf course a few miles west of downtown.
National
Weary city dwellers escape to Montana, creating a property gold rush October 20, 2020 | 6:09 PM
The earliest known depiction of USS Constitution, a watercolor and gouache painting from the U.S. Navy Art Collection attributed to Michele Felice Corné and completed about 1803. It is part of a collection of documents related to the early years of the ship acquired by the museum that was unveiled during a virtual celebration for the ship's 223rd birthday on Wednesday.
U.S.S. Constitution
Papers shed light on early years of 'Old Ironsides,' Navy October 20, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker
Local
Activist ordered to stay away from Charlie Baker's home after leaving used needles outside October 20, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 821 new cases October 20, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu as seen during a television news interview in Roslindale after announcing her mayoral run on Sept. 15
Michelle Wu
4 things to know about Michelle Wu's 'food justice' agenda October 20, 2020 | 2:28 PM
In this photo released by the Columbia County (Wisconsin) Sheriffs Department, Brian Higgins is shown. Higgins, a 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was released Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot. (Columbia County Sheriffs Department via AP)
Crime
Man charged in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail October 20, 2020 | 2:20 PM
$$$
How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing cash advantage October 20, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Restaurants
New Hampshire restaurant fined for violating virus orders October 20, 2020 | 1:54 PM
The Red Sox honored Pete Frates (in wheelchair) on Opening Day in 2015.
PETE FRATES
Foundation auctioning Pete Frates' sports collectibles to benefit people battling ALS October 20, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Pete Buttigieg (left) and Brad Stevens (right), in case you can't tell them apart.
Politics
'The crossover event we’ve all been waiting for': Brad Stevens to rally Democrats with Pete Buttigieg October 20, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Peter Madsen
Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison October 20, 2020 | 12:30 PM
The Handelman family.
Ashland
Fundraiser set up for wife, five children of man struck and killed while riding moped in Ashland October 20, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room.
Cell phone alerts
Mass. is deploying cell phone alerts to combat COVID-19 spread in high risk communities October 20, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Politics
McConnell says any Pelosi-Mnuchin deal would get Senate vote October 20, 2020 | 11:22 AM
ALLIANCE, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures during a campaign stop at Alliance Amtrak Station September 30, 2020 in Alliance, Ohio. Former Vice President Biden continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election today on a day-long train tour with stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics
Joe Biden's campaign is reportedly discussing Charlie Baker for a potential cabinet position October 20, 2020 | 10:52 AM
A pedestrian walks past signage at Google Inc. headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Alphabet Inc. is pushing efforts to roll back the most comprehensive biometric privacy law in the U.S., even as the company and its peers face heightened scrutiny after the unauthorized sharing of data at Facebook Inc. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Google
Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google October 20, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Boston, MA - 4/27/2020: Signage promoting hand hygiene and social distancing are place throughout Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA on April 27, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: Coronavirus Covid-19 STAT
Coronavirus
Brigham and Women’s says COVID-19 cluster at hospital is ‘contained’ October 20, 2020 | 10:01 AM
UNDISCOVERED ORGANS
Doctors may have found secretive new organs in the center of your head October 20, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Thomas Rosa Jr., left, stands with his son, Emmanuel, after Thomas was released from MCI-Norfolk last week after serving 34 years for a murder he says he did not commit. New DNA evidence could lead to a new trial for Rosa.
NEW TRIAL?
Chelsea man who says he was wrongfully convicted of murder freed after 34 years October 20, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Boston -05/01/2020-A pedestrian wearing a mask passes through Boston City Hall PLaza with Faneuil Hall as the backdrop. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gave an update relating to COVID-19 outside Boston City Hall, where he urged everyone to wear face masks when they are outside in Boston. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
COVID-19 SPREAD
'Some things that were safe when the case counts were very low may not be safe to do anymore' October 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Pennsylvania
Supreme Court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots October 19, 2020 | 11:13 PM