California wildfires force evacuation orders for 100,000 people, critically injure two firefighters

The utility, Southern California Edison, said its equipment may have sparked the fast-moving blaze.

Firefighter Raymond Vasquez battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Firefighter Raymond Vasquez battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) –Jae C. Hong / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ ,
AP
October 26, 2020

Related Links

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California Edison said its equipment may have sparked a fast-moving wildfire that forced evacuation orders for some 100,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent just such a possibility.

A smoky fire exploded in size to over 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) after breaking out around dawn in Orange County, south of Los Angeles. Gusts pushed flames along brushy ridges in Silverado Canyon and near houses in the sprawling city of Irvine, home to about 280,000 residents. There was no containment.

Firefighters prepare to battle the Silverado Fire in Irvine, California. —Eric Thayer / The New York Times
Advertisement

Two firefighters, one 26 and the other 31 years old, were critically injured while battling the blaze, according to the county’s Fire Authority, which didn’t provide details on how the injuries occurred. They each suffered second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies and were intubated at a hospital, officials said.

In a report to the state Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison said it was investigating whether its electrical equipment caused the blaze. The brief report said it appeared that a “lashing wire” that tied a telecommunications line to a support cable may have struck a 12,000-volt conducting line above it, and an investigation was under way.

The report came as SCE shut off power to some 38,000 customers in five counties — including the fire areas — as a safety precuation against gusts knocking down equipment or hurling tree branches or other vegetation into power lines.

Firefighters in Irvine, California. —Eric Thayer / The New York Times

More than 90,000 people in the fire area were under evacuation orders. Nearby, a fire in the Yorba Linda area had grown to nearly 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers) and prompted the evacuation of at least 10,000 people, officials said.

At the Irvine-area fire, Kelsey Brewer and her three roommates decided to leave their townhouse before the evacuation order came in. The question was where to go in the pandemic. They decided on the home of her girlfriend’s mother, who has ample space and lives alone.

Advertisement

“We literally talked about it this morning,” Brewer said, adding that she feels lucky to have a safe place to go. “We can only imagine how screwed everyone else feels. There’s nowhere you can go to feel safe.”

Helicopters dropping water and fire retardant were grounded for much of the afternoon because strong winds made it unsafe to fly. However, a large air tanker and other aircraft began making drops again several hours before sunset.

Firefighters and onlookers gather during the Silverado Fire in Orange County in Lake Forest, California. The fire prompted mandatory evacuations of over 90,000 residents and left two Orange County Fire Authority firefighters critically injured. —Mario Tama / Getty Images

In the northern part of the state, Pacific Gas & Electric began restoring power to some of the 350,000 customers — an estimated 1 million people — in 34 counties that were left in the dark Sunday because of some of the fiercest winds of the fire season.

PG&E said it had restored power to nearly 100,000 customers as winds eased in some areas, with electricity to be back on at the other homes and buildings by Tuesday night after crews make air and ground inspections to make repairs and ensure it’s safe.

A dozen reports of damage had been received, PG&E said.

However, the fire threat was far from over in many parts of PG&E’s vast service area.

“We’re already starting to see winds pick back up,” hitting 50 mph (80.4 kph) in some regions with bone-dry humidity leading to extreme fire danger Monday evening, said Scott Strenfel, PG&E’s head of meteorology.

The winds were expected to calm Monday night before renewing again Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned. Officials extended a red flag extreme fire danger warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the region’s eastern and northern mountainous areas.

Firefighter Tylor Gilbert puts out hotspots while battling the Silverado Fire in Irvine, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) —Jac C. Hong / AP
Advertisement

The safety shut-offs “probably did prevent dangerous fires last night. It’s almost impossible to imagine that winds of this magnitude would not have sparked major conflagrations in years past,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said on Twitter.

A second round of gusts is predicted to sweep through the same areas Monday night.

Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but already this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles (16,600 square kilometers) and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.

Smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air along the 241 State Highway in Irvine, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) —Jac C. Hong / AP

The electricity shutdowns marked the fifth time this year that Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation’s largest utility, has cut power to customers to reduce the risk of downed or fouled power lines or other equipment that could ignite blazes amid bone-dry weather conditions and gusty winds.

The conditions could equal those during devastating fires in California’s wine country in 2017 and last year’s Kincade Fire that devastated Sonoma County north of San Francisco last October, the National Weather Service said. Fire officials said PG&E transmission lines sparked that fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes and caused nearly 100,000 people to flee.

Many of this year’s devastating fires were started by thousands of dry lightning strikes, but some remain under investigation for potential electrical causes. While the biggest fires in California have been fully or significantly contained, more than 5,000 firefighters remain committed to 20 blazes, state fire officials said.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Amy Taxin in Orange County, California contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, a person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office in Cranberry Township, Pa. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Parts of the politically coveted battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
ELECTION 2020
Supreme Court won't extend Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline October 26, 2020 | 9:24 PM
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
SUPREME COURT
Video: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice October 26, 2020 | 9:07 PM
.
Charred Mail
Burnt mail discovered in mailbox near Copley Square where a ballot drop box was recently set on fire October 26, 2020 | 8:51 PM
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening.
Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath October 26, 2020 | 8:27 PM
A photo of the aftermath of a deadly elevator accident in Allston last month.
ALLSTON ELEVATOR
State inspection report sheds additional light on deadly Allston elevator accident October 26, 2020 | 8:18 PM
.
Missing Goat
$1,000 reward offered for return of goat missing from Norton animal sanctuary October 26, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Brockton, MA - 10/07/20 - An MBTA commuter rail train pulls into the station in Brockton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Janelle Nanos) Topic: (15onthestreetBrockton)
COMMUTER RAIL
Here's what you need to know about the new MBTA Commuter Rail schedules October 26, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims gathered in St Peter's square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on October 25, 2020, at the Vatican.
SAME-SEX CIVIL UNIONS
Cardinal O'Malley says Pope Francis' civil unions remarks 'not an endorsement of homosexual activity' October 26, 2020 | 5:29 PM
A waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany.
Science
Pair of studies confirm there is water on the moon October 26, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions witnesses as Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be Secretary of the Navy, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., nominated for reappointment to Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and James Anderson, nominated to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy testify, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
supreme court
New England senators float Supreme Court reform as Barrett nears confirmation October 26, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.
Local News
Longtime Boston federal appeals court Judge Juan Torruella dies October 26, 2020 | 5:03 PM
QUINCY, MA - 10/23/2020: 22TEACHERS ... Adrianna Barnes at her home by the kitchen table works with students from her class on a computer. She is a teacher who has adapted her teaching techniques for online classes, turning math problems into games with videos for her 4th graders and playing rocks, paper, scissors during breaks as a way to build community among students who can't be together. Barnes teaches at KIPP Boston, a public charter school. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Live school updates
Two parents charged, Wilmington High School goes fully remote after alleged underage drinking party October 26, 2020 | 4:53 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,216 new cases October 26, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Politics
Only two Massachusetts towns had more Trump donors than Biden donors, according to a new map October 26, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner says Black people must 'want to be successful' October 26, 2020 | 2:47 PM
In this courtroom sketch Keith Raniere, second from right, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a court hearing Friday, April 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In March federal authorities raided an upstate New York residence connected to the group and Raniere, who is accused of coercing female followers into having sex and getting branded with his initials, was later arrested in Mexico where the group also runs programs. Seated, from left, are defense attorney Paul DerOhannesian II, a US marshal, Raniere, and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
NXIVM
Sex cult leader, facing life sentence, regrets nothing October 26, 2020 | 2:30 PM
“I try to avoid it because it gets angry and nasty,” said Susan Miller of voting, who said the only time she had ever cast a ballot was for Barack Obama in 2008.Credit...Hannah Yoon for The New York Times
Politics
They did not vote in 2016. Why they plan on skipping the election again. October 26, 2020 | 2:19 PM
Fox News
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight October 26, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Wendy's 500 Park Ave., Worcester
Worcester
17-year-old found shot to death in Wendy's parking lot October 26, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Steven Florio former commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Local
Mass. commissioner for the deaf fired after allegations of admitting he wore KKK, Nazi garb in fraternity October 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Andrew Harrer
FINANCE
Even if Biden wins, Trump-appointed regulators could long thwart Warren and other progressives October 26, 2020 | 12:03 PM
A body is moved to a refrigerator truck serving as a temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 4, 2020 in New York. - New York state's coronavirus toll rose at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
‘It’s reprehensible’: Doctors condemn conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that COVID-19 deaths are over-counted by hospitals October 26, 2020 | 11:48 AM
FILE -- The University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020. A high school honorsÕ student bound for the university in the fall will now have to make other college plans after the university caught wind of an Instagram post in which she declared she was Òmost definitelyÓ a racist. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times)
$$$
Colleges slash budgets in the pandemic, with ‘nothing off-limits’ October 26, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Back Bay
Boston-born Concepts looks ahead, opens new Newbury Street location during pandemic October 26, 2020 | 10:52 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, people dine indoors at The Lot restaurant in San Diego. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties. The announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, means the state has now eased restrictions for more than 8 million people living in three of the state's most populous counties — San Diego, Orange and Santa Clara. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Coronavirus
Ashish Jha says Mass. needs to ‘pull back’ on indoor dining as the state heads in the ‘wrong direction’ with COVID-19 October 26, 2020 | 10:39 AM
COVID-19
These 13 communities must move back to Phase 3, Step 1 due to high-risk COVID-19 status October 26, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Business
Dunkin’ Brands is said to be near deal to sell to firm that owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings October 26, 2020 | 9:14 AM
A window in Kathryn Peake's classroom in East Boston.
Education
‘Why is this the solution that was chosen for Boston?’ October 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire on October 25, 2020.
Trump Rally
Photos: President Trump holds not-so socially distanced rally in New Hampshire October 25, 2020 | 11:32 PM
Howie Hawkins, the Green Party presidential candidate, in Albany, N.Y., on Oct. 4, 2018.
2020 ELECTION
Here's what you need to know about the 3rd-party candidates on the Mass. presidential ballot October 25, 2020 | 9:21 PM