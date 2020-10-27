Barrett will quickly enter the fray of Trump’s legal battles – including any over election results

She'll also take part when the court hears a challenge to the Affordable Care Act a week after the election.

President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington Monday.
President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington Monday. –AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Greg Stohr,
The Washington Post
October 27, 2020 | 9:51 AM

Related Links

Newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will immediately be embroiled in some of the nation’s biggest legal battles, including cases that could determine whether the president who nominated her gets four more years in the White House.

Barrett, 48, who will take her seat just a week before Election Day, joins a court already deliberating pending voting disputes from North Carolina and Pennsylvania. She could play a pivotal role in any post-election legal fights, and will take part when the court hears a challenge to the Affordable Care Act a week after the election.

The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Barrett on an almost party-line 52-48 vote Monday night. Barely an hour later, she appeared alongside a beaming President Donald Trump at the White House, where arch-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas administered one of the two required oaths of office.

Advertisement

Barrett, who can start work Tuesday after she takes her second required oath in a private ceremony at the court, vowed to stay above politics.

“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences,” Barrett said at the White House.

Never before has a justice joined the Supreme Court so close to an election — or with a president openly saying he might need the new member’s vote to win another term. Barrett was studiously noncommittal when Democrats asked at her confirmation hearing whether she would disqualify herself from cases over the election. Federal law gives justices broad latitude to decide when to recuse.

For months, Trump has claimed, despite scant evidence, that mail-in voting would lead to widespread election fraud, and has been laying the groundwork for a legal fight.

Barrett “will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land,” Trump said Monday. “This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution, and for the fair and impartial rule of law.”

The Supreme Court is already addressing pre-election skirmishes over the rules for casting and counting ballots in the contest between Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. Just minutes before the Senate confirmed her, the court issued a 5-3 decision rejecting a Democratic attempt to revive an extension for the receipt of mail ballots in Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Elevating Barrett helps fulfill a long-standing Republican goal of transforming the federal bench into a conservative legal bulwark. With the clearest antiabortion record of any high court nominee in decades, her appointment is a major victory for evangelical Christian groups that are a crucial voting bloc for Trump as he heads into Election Day trailing Biden.

Barrett’s confirmation came just 38 days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who for 27 years anchored the court’s liberal wing. All Democrats in the Senate voted against Barrett’s confirmation, as did Susan Collins, R-Maine, objecting to confirming a justice so close to the election.

“The rushed and unprecedented confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as associate justice to the Supreme Court, in the middle of an ongoing election, should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign late Monday night.

Democrats used procedural delays and a Judiciary Committee boycott to protest a process they say unfolded with undue haste after Ginsburg’s death, and as voting was underway to elect a new president and one-third of the Senate.

“The Senate has never confirmed a Supreme Court justice so close to the election,” Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said after the vote.

The ACA fight will test Democratic contentions that Barrett is a likely vote to overturn the law and its protections for preexisting conditions. The Trump administration is urging the court to declare the law invalid.

Barrett once criticized Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.’ reasoning in his pivotal 2012 opinion upholding the core of the law, also known as Obamacare. At her confirmation hearing, she said those comments weren’t pertinent to the latest case.

Advertisement

“I am not hostile to the ACA,” Barrett testified. “I am not hostile to any statute that you pass.”

Barrett could have to make a key decision on abortion in a matter of days. The court is scheduled to consider at a private conference on Friday whether to hear Mississippi’s defense of a law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Mississippi is asking the Supreme Court to say for the first time that states can ban abortions even before the fetus becomes viable. Four justices would have to agree for the court to take up the case.

And on Nov. 30, she and her colleagues will hear an expedited Trump administration appeal on the president’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count. The court is likely to decide that case, which could affect the allocation of congressional seats and federal dollars, by the end of the year.

Barrett’s election-season nomination and the rapid confirmation process drew the ire of Democrats. They pointed to the refusal of Senate Republicans to even give a hearing to President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, to fill a vacancy that arose in February 2016.

While the number of justices has been set at nine since 1869, the Garland experience and the Barrett nomination have ignited a campaign by Democratic activists to expand the court.

Biden has said he would appoint a commission to consider court reform, while Schumer has said everything would be on the table next year if Democrats take back the Senate.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A police car burns during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., late Monday, Oct. 26, in Philadelphia.
POLICE SHOOTING
Protests erupt in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot a Black man they say had a knife October 27, 2020 | 9:09 AM
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trump or Biden?
More than 15,000 readers said this candidate won the final presidential debate and how it affected their vote October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
trick or treating
Halloween
Can you trick or treat this year? Here's a town-by-town list. October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Firefighter Raymond Vasquez battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
WILDFIRES
100,000 told to evacuate amid California wildfires that injured two firefighters October 26, 2020 | 11:49 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, a person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office in Cranberry Township, Pa. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Parts of the politically coveted battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
ELECTION 2020
Supreme Court won't extend Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline October 26, 2020 | 9:24 PM
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
SUPREME COURT
Video: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice October 26, 2020 | 9:07 PM
.
Charred Mail
Burnt mail discovered in mailbox near Copley Square where a ballot drop box was recently set on fire October 26, 2020 | 8:51 PM
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening.
Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath October 26, 2020 | 8:27 PM
A photo of the aftermath of a deadly elevator accident in Allston last month.
ALLSTON ELEVATOR
State inspection report sheds additional light on deadly Allston elevator accident October 26, 2020 | 8:18 PM
.
Missing Goat
$1,000 reward offered for return of goat missing from Norton animal sanctuary October 26, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Brockton, MA - 10/07/20 - An MBTA commuter rail train pulls into the station in Brockton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Janelle Nanos) Topic: (15onthestreetBrockton)
COMMUTER RAIL
Here's what you need to know about the new MBTA Commuter Rail schedules October 26, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims gathered in St Peter's square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on October 25, 2020, at the Vatican.
SAME-SEX CIVIL UNIONS
Cardinal O'Malley says Pope Francis' civil unions remarks 'not an endorsement of homosexual activity' October 26, 2020 | 5:29 PM
A waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany.
Science
Pair of studies confirm there is water on the moon October 26, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions witnesses as Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be Secretary of the Navy, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., nominated for reappointment to Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and James Anderson, nominated to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy testify, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
supreme court
New England senators float Supreme Court reform as Barrett nears confirmation October 26, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.
Local News
Longtime Boston federal appeals court Judge Juan Torruella dies October 26, 2020 | 5:03 PM
QUINCY, MA - 10/23/2020: 22TEACHERS ... Adrianna Barnes at her home by the kitchen table works with students from her class on a computer. She is a teacher who has adapted her teaching techniques for online classes, turning math problems into games with videos for her 4th graders and playing rocks, paper, scissors during breaks as a way to build community among students who can't be together. Barnes teaches at KIPP Boston, a public charter school. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Live school updates
Two parents charged, Wilmington High School goes fully remote after alleged underage drinking party October 26, 2020 | 4:53 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,216 new cases October 26, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Politics
Only two Massachusetts towns had more Trump donors than Biden donors, according to a new map October 26, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner says Black people must 'want to be successful' October 26, 2020 | 2:47 PM
In this courtroom sketch Keith Raniere, second from right, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a court hearing Friday, April 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In March federal authorities raided an upstate New York residence connected to the group and Raniere, who is accused of coercing female followers into having sex and getting branded with his initials, was later arrested in Mexico where the group also runs programs. Seated, from left, are defense attorney Paul DerOhannesian II, a US marshal, Raniere, and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
NXIVM
Sex cult leader, facing life sentence, regrets nothing October 26, 2020 | 2:30 PM
“I try to avoid it because it gets angry and nasty,” said Susan Miller of voting, who said the only time she had ever cast a ballot was for Barack Obama in 2008.Credit...Hannah Yoon for The New York Times
Politics
They did not vote in 2016. Why they plan on skipping the election again. October 26, 2020 | 2:19 PM
Fox News
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight October 26, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Wendy's 500 Park Ave., Worcester
Worcester
17-year-old found shot to death in Wendy's parking lot October 26, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Steven Florio former commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Local
Mass. commissioner for the deaf fired after allegations of admitting he wore KKK, Nazi garb in fraternity October 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Andrew Harrer
FINANCE
Even if Biden wins, Trump-appointed regulators could long thwart Warren and other progressives October 26, 2020 | 12:03 PM
A body is moved to a refrigerator truck serving as a temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 4, 2020 in New York. - New York state's coronavirus toll rose at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
‘It’s reprehensible’: Doctors condemn conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that COVID-19 deaths are over-counted by hospitals October 26, 2020 | 11:48 AM
FILE -- The University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020. A high school honorsÕ student bound for the university in the fall will now have to make other college plans after the university caught wind of an Instagram post in which she declared she was Òmost definitelyÓ a racist. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times)
$$$
Colleges slash budgets in the pandemic, with ‘nothing off-limits’ October 26, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Back Bay
Boston-born Concepts looks ahead, opens new Newbury Street location during pandemic October 26, 2020 | 10:52 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, people dine indoors at The Lot restaurant in San Diego. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties. The announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, means the state has now eased restrictions for more than 8 million people living in three of the state's most populous counties — San Diego, Orange and Santa Clara. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Coronavirus
Ashish Jha says Mass. needs to ‘pull back’ on indoor dining as the state heads in the ‘wrong direction’ with COVID-19 October 26, 2020 | 10:39 AM
COVID-19
These 13 communities must move back to Phase 3, Step 1 due to high-risk COVID-19 status October 26, 2020 | 9:55 AM