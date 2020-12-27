Authorities identify Nashville bomber, say his remains were found in wreckage

Investigators matched human remains found at the scene with Anthony Quinn Warner’s DNA, officials said.

Investigators continued to examine the site of an explosion on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn.
Investigators continued to examine the site of an explosion on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn. –AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
Derek Hawkins, Michael Kranish, Simone Sebastian and Meryl Kornfield,
The Washington Post
updated on December 27, 2020 | 5:58 PM

Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, officials said Sunday, and he died in the blast.

Investigators matched human remains found at the scene with Warner’s DNA, confirming suspicions that he blew himself up in a recreational vehicle, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch told reporters. Law enforcers said they were investigating a motive.

Authorities had assembled Saturday at Warner’s home in Antioch, Tenn., about 10 miles southeast of the explosion site. Several neighbors described seeing an RV similar to the one that blew up Friday morning, in the backyard of the Antioch home in the months before the blast.

Advertisement

Warner, 63, was not married and rarely ventured from his home, according to neighbors; he lived for years with his parents and then by himself. He once owned an alarm company, and he protected his home with an array of security cameras, rarely returning a neighborly wave and not responding to an offer of Christmas dinner, neighbors said in interviews.

“To describe him as a recluse would be an excellent word,” said Rick Laude, who has lived near Warner since 2010. “You could wave at him and he was like, What are you waving at me for?”

For some time after his father died in 2011, Warner lived with his mother, Betty Christine Lane, before moving into a nearby house, neighbors said. Lane could not be reached for comment.

In November, Warner transferred his property to a Los Angeles woman for “$0,” according to property records of a quit claim deed. The woman said in a brief telephone interview that the FBI told her not to discuss the matter and declined comment.

At one time, Warner ran an alarm company, according to his cousin, who runs a haunted-house attraction about a mile from Warner’s home. “He was into phones and electronics” like his father, Robert Warner said of his cousin.

Advertisement

“He has always been a quiet person,” Robert Warner said. “When we had the family reunions, he brought the RV, or he had a boat.” Robert Warner said he had not talked to his cousin in about 10 years, and he said many members of the family had lost touch with him.

Steve Schmoldt, whose property is on the other side of the fence from Warner’s residence, said Warner had “always just been kind of a loner.” Schmoldt said that Warner used to have dogs, and that they talked about pets, but that such conversations were rare. He recalled how his wife brought Warner a Christmas dinner, but Warner never answered the door.

Three weeks ago, Schmoldt said, he saw Warner climbing an extension ladder to work on a large antenna on his house. “He was like an IT guy,” Schmoldt said, referring to information technology. “He has quite a few security cameras around his house.” Neighbors also noticed that Warner washed the RV, which until recent days they had not seen leave the property.

A Nashville real estate firm, Fridrich & Clark Realty, confirmed that Warner worked there as a computer consultant for about 15 years before announcing his retirement this month. “The Tony Warner we knew is a nice person who never exhibited any behavior which was less than professional,” co-owner Steve Fridrich wrote in a statement.

The RV that detonated was parked in front of the AT&T building in downtown Nashville on Friday. The blast devastated the surrounding area and damaged more than 40 businesses and caused widespread disruptions to cellular and Internet service.

Advertisement

By midday Sunday, AT&T said in a statement that more than 75% of the cell sites affected by the explosion had been restored. “Mobility service in the Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama areas is now operating normally,” the company said.

While the motive remains unknown to the public, the location of the attack is worrisome, especially considering how widespread disruptions were, Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

“I think this is a wake-up call and a warning for all of us about how vulnerable our infrastructure is relatively easy it is for a single individual to do this,” Figliuzzi said.

Experts on critical infrastructure said the Christmas morning episode makes clear that federal and local authorities and the private sector ought to find ways to reduce their vulnerability, either through moving key pieces to more fortified locations or building in redundancies.

“We are very vulnerable to these kinds of attacks,” said Adam Rose, a professor at the University of Southern California and director of the Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Terrorism Events. He added that the United States has limited options to build resiliency in today’s highly interconnected world, underscoring the need for customers to have their own backup communications systems, such as a home fiber-optic Internet connection in addition to a personal hot spot.

Officers who evacuated buildings before the blast described the moments after arriving at the scene and leading up to the RV explosion.

There was a strange recorded warning, which started to play a 15-minute countdown, coming from the RV. Officers started knocking on doors, contacting dispatch to get access codes to buildings, clearing them floor by floor, warning residents that answered to gather family members and leave.

“That’s stuff that I’ll never forget, the sound of the announcement saying . . . ‘Evacuate now,’ ” said Amanda Topping, one of five officers who spoke to reporters at a news conference. “Just odd. And I’m pacing back and forth because I kept on having to turn pedestrians around.”

The RV began to play music – officer Tyler Luellen told reporters that he later learned it was “Downtown” by Petula Clark. The officers prepared themselves, some going back to their cars for heavier gear.

“As I’m getting ready to walk toward [other officers], walking back toward the RV . . . I literally hear God tell me to turn around and check on Topping, who was by herself,” Officer James Wells said. “As I turn around – for me it felt like I only took three steps, the music stops. As I’m walking back toward Topping, I just see orange and I hear a loud boom. I’m just telling myself, stay on your feet, stay alive.”

Tennessee officials have called for federal support in the wake of the bombing. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Twitter that she had spoken with President Donald Trump about the need for federal aid.

“I told him we would appreciate prompt attention to it,” she said in a video message. “And the president has been so good to Tennessee, I have no doubt he will move quickly on this.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, asked Trump on Saturday for federal assistance in response to the explosion, noting that the downed communication systems and damage to businesses were too much for the state to handle alone. Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Blackburn along with Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., wrote to Trump in support of Lee’s request.

FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi said the request “is currently under review.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper during a CBS News interview referred to the area affected by the explosion as “part of our historic identity of Nashville, this kind of late Victorian streetscape that ended up being bombed.”

“The businesses there, they’ve just – going through covid, they’ve had the worst nine months that you could have as a business,” said Cooper, a Democrat. “And then now to be affected by a bombing. Of course, we’re going to need help and we may need some help in hardening our infrastructure.”

– – –

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Jenkins, Yeganeh Torbati, Toluse Olorunnipa, Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a Covid-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at the Alemany Farmers Market in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew on the vast majority of residents to curb coronavirus transmission, deepening measures to stop a rapid outbreak while stopping short of a full lockdown. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,973 new COVID-19 cases, 100 new deaths December 27, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Physicians assistant Brendan Smith cared for a patient in a COVID unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Politics
U.S. coronavirus cases top 19 million mark December 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Britain
AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant December 27, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Md.
'Surge upon a surge'
Top U.S. health officials warn of post-holiday coronavirus surge December 27, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Crime
Boyfriend charged in death of Connecticut woman found in shallow grave December 27, 2020 | 12:48 PM
National News
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3 December 27, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Local
Police: Man severely injured as teens throw bricks at cars in Worcester December 27, 2020 | 11:25 AM
National
Tribes try to shield elders and their knowledge from virus December 27, 2020 | 10:32 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 23, 2020. For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020 has not changed that message. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times)
Debunked Voter Fraud Claims
Trump’s fraud claims died in court, but the myth of stolen elections lives on December 27, 2020 | 10:28 AM
World News
Wars, instability pose vaccine challenges in poor nations December 27, 2020 | 9:53 AM
This Dec. 17, 2004, file photo shows the rear entrance to pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California.
Michael Jackson
Neverland Ranch, former home of Michael Jackson, is sold December 27, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Worcester
Four teens throw bricks at 19 cars in Worcester, leaving man with very serious injuries December 27, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Lynn
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Lynn December 27, 2020 | 7:53 AM
COVID-19 relief bill
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages December 27, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Nashville Explosion
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home December 27, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 7,424 new COVID-19 cases, 46 new deaths December 26, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Youtuber Lily Hevesh destroyed her 2020 themed dominoes creation with a baseball bat.
Goodbye 2020
Local YouTuber destroys 2020 to pieces - with dominoes December 26, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Neighbors and friends Valerie Gapp, top right, and Lani Sommers, bottom right, play a game of virtual charades with their families, both in Ottawa, Ontario seen through a video call on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (
Holidays Spent Apart
At the end of an isolating year, even the embarrassing, frustrating, weird parts of family gatherings feel missed December 26, 2020 | 1:50 PM
This image taken from surveillance video provided by Metro Nashville PD shows a recreational vehicle that was involved in a blast on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville, TN
What to know about the Nashville explosion December 26, 2020 | 1:20 PM
A health worker prepares a vaccine after the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus bought by Hungary arrived at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Vaccine
Good news about the coronavirus vaccine is becoming contagious December 26, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
Nashville
Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast December 26, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Trump Administration
Trump made lasting impact on federal courts December 26, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Gov. Charlie Baker tour the DCU Center as it gears up to be used as a COVID-19 field hospital for the second time on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Worcester, Mass.
Local
New coronavirus restrictions take effect Saturday in Massachusetts December 26, 2020 | 9:23 AM
Forrest St. Laurent, of Sabattus, Maien skates after the puck while playing hockey with his friend, Jensen Page, of Leeds on Sabattus Pond in Wales, Maine while keeping an eye on their ice fishing traps during Saturday's 4th Annual Oak Hill Boosters Pike Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Maine
Maine reminds fishermen they're on thin ice December 26, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Boston Fire Department/Twitter
Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain house fire leaves one resident with life-threatening injuries December 26, 2020 | 8:12 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 23, 2020. A day before expanded unemployment benefits were set to lapse for millions of struggling Americans, Trump expressed more criticism on Friday of a 00 billion pandemic relief bill that was awaiting his signature and would extend them. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times)
COVID-19 relief bill in limbo
Unemployment aid set to lapse Saturday as Trump’s plans for relief bill remain unclear December 26, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Reimagined Holiday celebarations
A pandemic Christmas: Services move online, people stay home December 26, 2020 | 7:53 AM
This undated image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8, 2020, at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Montgomery was convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby.
Justice Department
Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row December 26, 2020 | 7:44 AM
East Boston
Police investigating death of man stabbed on Christmas Eve December 26, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Utility crews work on the lines in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 25 2020 in Auburn, Maine. A storm packing a mix of heavy winds and rain knocked out power to thousands of homes across the Northeast region Christmas morning.
Local
Mix of heavy winds and rain knocks out power to thousands December 25, 2020 | 5:15 PM