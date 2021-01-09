Indonesian jetliner crashes into the sea after takeoff, carrying 62

“Tomorrow we are going to survey the location,” Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, said Saturday evening, dimming hopes that survivors would be found.

A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said. –(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Hannah Beech and Muktita Suhartono,
New York Times Service
January 9, 2021

BANGKOK — A passenger jet carrying more than 60 people crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday, minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, Indonesian officials said, bringing renewed attention to a nation long troubled by aviation disasters.

Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry said that the last contact with the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was made at 2:40 p.m. local time. The Boeing 737-524 was bound for the city of Pontianak on the island of Borneo. The plane had 62 people on board, according to the Transportation Ministry. Four minutes after taking off amid a heavy monsoon season rain, following a delay because of bad weather, the 26-year-old plane lost more than 10,000 feet in altitude in less than 60 seconds, according to Flightradar24, the flight-tracking service.

Advertisement

The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency said it had found pieces of debris in waters just northwest of Jakarta that it believed may be from the plane’s wreckage, but that darkness and inclement weather had impeded its search. The area where the debris was found is known as the Thousand Islands.

“Tomorrow we are going to survey the location,” Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, said Saturday evening, dimming hopes that survivors would be found.

The aviation sector in Indonesia, a developing country of thousands of inhabited islands, has been plagued by crashes and safety lapses for years. As Indonesian airlines, particularly low-cost carriers, have grown rapidly to cover a vast archipelago, the domestic aviation industry has been undermined by shoddy aircraft maintenance and cavalier adherence to safety standards.

For years, top Indonesian carriers were banned from flying to the United States and Europe by those countries’ regulators. Budget airlines would start up business only to declare bankruptcy after deadly crashes.

But Sriwijaya Air, which began operations in 2003 and is Indonesia’s third-largest carrier, had never had a fatal crash.

And the Sriwijaya Air plane that disappeared from radar screens on Saturday, while a Boeing 737, was not a Max, whose faulty anti-stall system has been linked to two deadly crashes in recent years that led to global grounding of the entire Max fleet.

Advertisement

Instead, Sriwijaya Flight 182 was from Boeing’s earlier 737 500 series, which is considered a workhorse model with years of safe flying.

In 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the Java Sea with 189 people aboard after the 737 Max jetliner’s anti-stall system malfunctioned. Another 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia in March 2019 after a similar erroneous activation of the anti-stall system.

On Thursday, the U.S. government said that Boeing would pay more than $2.5 billion in a settlement with the Justice Department related to the anti-stall software used in the 737 Max.

Whistleblowers have also accused Indonesia’s transportation officials of ignoring danger signs as domestic carriers, including Lion Air, expanded rapidly to cater to a growing middle class in a nation of 270 million people.

Lion Air Group, which owns Indonesia’s largest carrier, signed what were then the two largest aviation deals in history, one with Boeing and another with Airbus. With its 737 Max model, Boeing had targeted carriers in the developing world, like Lion Air, which were eager to pack their fleets with new jets designed for short, lucrative routes.

But aviation experts warned that selling planes to carriers that were growing quickly in unregulated environments could be a recipe for disaster. Lion Air pilots, for instance, plowed into a cow, a pig and each other’s planes. Airline staff members complained of overwork, low pay and inadequate training.

Jefferson Irwin Jauwena, CEO of Sriwijaya Air, said on Saturday night that they “are very concerned about this incident.”

“We hope that your prayers will help the search process to run well and smoothly,” he added. “What we will also do is to provide the best possible assistance to families.”

Advertisement

Rapin Akbar, uncle of Rizki Wahyudi, a passenger on Flight 182, said his nephew called him on Saturday to tell him that the flight from Jakarta to Pontianak had been delayed. Rapin reminded his nephew, a national park employee, to keep his face mask on while at the airport to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Rizki’s wife, two children and mother were also on the plane.

As he waited for search and rescue boats to report back, Rapin said he was holding out hope. “There will be a miracle from Allah,” he said.

Indonesian aviation analysts said the crash could imperil Sriwijaya Air’s viability, especially as the coronavirus has emptied Indonesian skies of many planes.

“Sriwijaya is trying hard to survive, and the pandemic is making it harder,” said Gerry Soejatman, an Indonesian aviation expert. “This crash may spell the end for it.”

Indonesian pilots have also complained that the coronavirus has decreased their opportunities to practice their skills and refresh their training. At one point during the pandemic, Sriwijaya was only operating five aircraft, Soejatman said, lowering crew morale.

At Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, investigators prepared for the grimly familiar task of finding out what went wrong in the nation’s skies.

“Whenever we hear this kind of news, we get ready,” Ony Suryo Wibowo, an investigator for the committee, said Saturday. “We are gathering all the information we can get.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, in Boston. Amazon opened an online pharmacy Tuesday, Nov. 17 giving shoppers the chance to buy their medication and order refills on their phones and computers and have it delivered to their doorsteps in a couple of days.
Parler
Amazon, Apple and Google cut off Parler, an app that drew Trump supporters January 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Sen. Pat Toomey
2nd GOP senator now urges Trump to resign over Capitol riot January 10, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Oath to uphold constitution
Oaths questioned as Trump's backers fight against loss January 10, 2021 | 10:42 AM
Reactions
In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers January 10, 2021 | 10:30 AM
The Vatican
Pope Francis prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm January 10, 2021 | 10:00 AM
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Mayor Marty Walsh
Mayor Marty Walsh to give State of City speech as he prepares for DC gig January 10, 2021 | 9:26 AM
Local
Man, 69, suffers burns in East Bridgewater house fire January 10, 2021 | 8:48 AM
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)
Police
Police departments across the U.S. open probes into whether their own members took part in the Capitol riot January 10, 2021 | 8:41 AM
FILE -- Election workers during the Fulton County ballot recount in Atlanta on Nov. 14, 2020. In a December call, President Donald Trump told a Georgia elections investigator, the official would be a “national hero” for finding evidence of fraud. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)
Georgia Election
Georgia officials reveal third Trump call seeking to influence election results January 10, 2021 | 8:24 AM
President-elect Joe Biden listens as his nominee for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Who will be the next mayor?
The race to lead Boston is suddenly wide open January 10, 2021 | 8:10 AM
The sign in front of the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is damaged as seen in the early morning hours at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol.
Capitol Riot Charges
Man with assault rifle charged with threatening Pelosi, officials say January 10, 2021 | 7:57 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.
National
Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall January 10, 2021 | 7:44 AM
World News
Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea January 10, 2021 | 7:35 AM
Twitter Permanently Suspended
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone January 10, 2021 | 7:29 AM
City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Michelle Wu.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren endorses Michelle Wu in Boston mayoral race January 9, 2021 | 9:35 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol Riot
The Capitol siege was planned online. Trump supporters are now planning the next one. January 9, 2021 | 9:19 PM
GOP
Top Republican says Trump committed 'impeachable offenses' January 9, 2021 | 9:00 PM
The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue four door sedan. Randolph Police are attempting to identify the make and model.
Road rage
Mother and son injured in apparent road rage shooting in Randolph, police say January 9, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Trump
Trump pressured Georgia to 'find the fraud' in earlier call January 9, 2021 | 6:28 PM
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ashli Babbitt
Ashli Babbitt's journey from capital 'guardian' to invader January 9, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham called 'traitor,' 'garbage human being' by pro-Trump hecklers at airport January 9, 2021 | 5:50 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/07/2021: Gia Brown, a LPN tests from a plexiglass compartment, Corey Smith of Boston, a patient. A North End COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is set up on Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site has been moved into the alleyway directly behind NEW Health at 332 Hanover Street in order to provide more cover from the elements; the entrance is on North Bennet Street. Walk-up patients only. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 7,110 new COVID-19 cases, 90 new deaths January 9, 2021 | 5:06 PM
Adam Johnson, pictured holding a lectern during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. 2021, has been charged.
Adam Johnson
Florida man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion January 9, 2021 | 2:27 PM
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington.
Capitol Riot Charges
Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot? January 9, 2021 | 2:16 PM
This combo of photos shows the logo for Google, top and Apple, bottom. Apple and Google on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Parler
Parler pitched itself as Twitter without rules. Apple and Google said not anymore. January 9, 2021 | 1:16 PM
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)
Brian Sicknick
'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer January 9, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Amanda Voisard
Twitter
Twitter warns of new violence to come, brewing again on social media, as reason for Trump ban January 9, 2021 | 11:51 AM
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic walks by a Century 21 department store, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The discount department store chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing its 13 stores.
Economy
Once again, job losses fall unequally across the US economy January 9, 2021 | 11:13 AM
Local
New Bedford Whaling Museum's 25th annual 'Moby-Dick' reading marathon goes virtual January 9, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
World News
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight January 9, 2021 | 9:44 AM