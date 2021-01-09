Twitter warns of new violence to come, brewing again on social media, as reason for Trump ban

As with the online chatter ahead of that assault on the Capitol, these calls to action have bristled with violent talk and vows to bring guns to Washington in defiance of the city's strict weapons laws. Twitter cited some of these posts in its announcement Friday night stripping Trump of his account and preventing him from creating new ones in the future.

Amanda Voisard
Rioters surround the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo by Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post)
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
Craig Timberg and Drew Harwell,
The Washington Post
January 9, 2021

Twitter’s extraordinary action against President Donald Trump on Friday night was driven both by the violent rampage of his supporters in Washington and what the company said was a looming “secondary attack” on the U.S. Capitol and state government facilities next weekend – a finding that tracks with the open threats of violence independent researchers have also found across the Web.

Calls for widespread protests on the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden have been rampant online for weeks. These demonstrations are scheduled to culminate with what organizers have dubbed a “Million Militia March” on Jan. 20 as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are to be sworn in on the same Capitol grounds that rioters overran on Wednesday.

Advertisement

As with the online chatter ahead of that assault on the Capitol, these calls to action have bristled with violent talk and vows to bring guns to Washington in defiance of the city’s strict weapons laws. Twitter cited some of these posts in its announcement Friday night stripping Trump of his account and preventing him from creating new ones in the future. Some event listings are openly discussing delivering “justice” for Ashli Babbitt, a rioter and Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by police inside the Capitol on Wednesday.

“Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021,” Twitter’s announcement said Friday night, noting two recent Trump tweets it said were “likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021.”

Citing the potential for Trump’s words to incite others – even in the absence of clear references to violence – took Twitter’s enforcement actions to a restrictive new level, as commentators noted Friday night. But the fear that Trump’s social media postings were fueling violent action appears to be well founded by what researchers have detailed in their monitoring of far-right conversation online.

Advertisement

A detailed new analysis of such posts, by Alethea Group, an organization combating disinformation that draws its name from the Greek word for “truth,” found abundant evidence of threatening plans on a range of platforms large and small. The aggressive and often hateful chatter has appeared on both mainstream sites such as Twitter and Facebook and niche, conservative sites such as TheDonald.win and Parler.

“REFUSE TO BE SILENCED,” said one online post cited by Alethea Group, calling for an “ARMED MARCH ON CAPITOL HILL & ALL STATE CAPITOLS” for January 17, the last Sunday of Trump’s polarizing presidency. Another post calling for action at “DC & All State Capitols” and signed by “common folk who are tired of being tread upon” declares: “We were warned!”

“So much of the conversation right now is the general making of threats,” said Cindy Otis, vice president for analysis at Alethea. “There’s a risk of these particular dates leading to violence because that the kind of amped-up conversation we’re already seeing from people.”

Representatives for Parler did not respond Saturday morning to requests for comment. An unnamed moderator for TheDonald wrote an accusatory email in response to a request for commentthat used an obscenity to describe Washington Post reporters but did not respond to the substance of the query.

The Alethea report lists events planned for Jan. 17, as well as the day before the inauguration and on Inauguration Day itself. The specified locations include the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in Washington, the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City, and locations in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio. Some events, including an “Armed March on All State Capitals,” include localized events in all 50 states.

Advertisement

A post about the event in Pittsburgh included pictures of stockpiles of ammunition, the Alethea report said. An online militia forum called for recruits in Kentucky because “diplomatic efforts have been exhausted.”

“A popular guerilla [sic] onslaught is a nightmare for them,” said the anonymous writer of one post on the encrypted messaging service Telegram about the scattered militia events. “Is the military going to deploy in mass everywhere? They can’t.”

The report, while culled from public posts, also notes a shift toward communicating in closed, private groups on encrypted platforms such as Signal, suggesting there is significantly more organizing happening beyond the view of independent researchers and, likely, to authorities as well.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Sen. Pat Toomey
2nd GOP senator now urges Trump to resign over Capitol riot January 10, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Oath to uphold constitution
Oaths questioned as Trump's backers fight against loss January 10, 2021 | 10:42 AM
Reactions
In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers January 10, 2021 | 10:30 AM
The Vatican
Pope Francis prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm January 10, 2021 | 10:00 AM
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Mayor Marty Walsh
Mayor Marty Walsh to give State of City speech as he prepares for DC gig January 10, 2021 | 9:26 AM
Local
Man, 69, suffers burns in East Bridgewater house fire January 10, 2021 | 8:48 AM
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a mob storm the Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana File)
Police
Police departments across the U.S. open probes into whether their own members took part in the Capitol riot January 10, 2021 | 8:41 AM
FILE -- Election workers during the Fulton County ballot recount in Atlanta on Nov. 14, 2020. In a December call, President Donald Trump told a Georgia elections investigator, the official would be a “national hero” for finding evidence of fraud. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)
Georgia Election
Georgia officials reveal third Trump call seeking to influence election results January 10, 2021 | 8:24 AM
President-elect Joe Biden listens as his nominee for Secretary of Labor, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Who will be the next mayor?
The race to lead Boston is suddenly wide open January 10, 2021 | 8:10 AM
The sign in front of the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is damaged as seen in the early morning hours at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol.
Capitol Riot Charges
Man with assault rifle charged with threatening Pelosi, officials say January 10, 2021 | 7:57 AM
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.
National
Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall January 10, 2021 | 7:44 AM
World News
Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea January 10, 2021 | 7:35 AM
Twitter Permanently Suspended
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone January 10, 2021 | 7:29 AM
City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Michelle Wu.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren endorses Michelle Wu in Boston mayoral race January 9, 2021 | 9:35 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol Riot
The Capitol siege was planned online. Trump supporters are now planning the next one. January 9, 2021 | 9:19 PM
GOP
Top Republican says Trump committed 'impeachable offenses' January 9, 2021 | 9:00 PM
The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue four door sedan. Randolph Police are attempting to identify the make and model.
Road rage
Mother and son injured in apparent road rage shooting in Randolph, police say January 9, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Trump
Trump pressured Georgia to 'find the fraud' in earlier call January 9, 2021 | 6:28 PM
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ashli Babbitt
Ashli Babbitt's journey from capital 'guardian' to invader January 9, 2021 | 6:21 PM
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham called 'traitor,' 'garbage human being' by pro-Trump hecklers at airport January 9, 2021 | 5:50 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/07/2021: Gia Brown, a LPN tests from a plexiglass compartment, Corey Smith of Boston, a patient. A North End COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is set up on Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site has been moved into the alleyway directly behind NEW Health at 332 Hanover Street in order to provide more cover from the elements; the entrance is on North Bennet Street. Walk-up patients only. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 7,110 new COVID-19 cases, 90 new deaths January 9, 2021 | 5:06 PM
Adam Johnson, pictured holding a lectern during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. 2021, has been charged.
Adam Johnson
Florida man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion January 9, 2021 | 2:27 PM
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington.
Capitol Riot Charges
Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot? January 9, 2021 | 2:16 PM
This combo of photos shows the logo for Google, top and Apple, bottom. Apple and Google on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Parler
Parler pitched itself as Twitter without rules. Apple and Google said not anymore. January 9, 2021 | 1:16 PM
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)
Brian Sicknick
'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer January 9, 2021 | 12:51 PM
A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
World News
Indonesian jetliner crashes into the sea after takeoff, carrying 62 January 9, 2021 | 12:23 PM
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic walks by a Century 21 department store, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The discount department store chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing its 13 stores.
Economy
Once again, job losses fall unequally across the US economy January 9, 2021 | 11:13 AM
Local
New Bedford Whaling Museum's 25th annual 'Moby-Dick' reading marathon goes virtual January 9, 2021 | 10:16 AM
A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.
World News
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight January 9, 2021 | 9:44 AM
This file photo shows District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz at a news conference in 2010.
Plymouth County
Homicides down, but overdose deaths increased in Plymouth County in 2020 January 9, 2021 | 9:14 AM