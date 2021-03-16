How Cuomo’s team tried to tarnish one of his accusers

FILE -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters in Manhattan on March 24, 2020. A Siena College poll released on Monday, March 15, 2021, shows the lowest approval rating for Cuomo in his tenure. (Benjamin Norman/The New York Times)
People tied to the governor started circulating an open letter that was a full-on attack on Lindsay Boylan’s credibility after she accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. –Benjamin Norman/The New York Times
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Maggie Haberman and Jesse McKinley,
New York Times Service
March 16, 2021

Days after Lindsey Boylan became the first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, people tied to the governor started circulating an open letter that they hoped former staff members would sign.

The letter was a full-on attack on Boylan’s credibility, suggesting that her accusations, made in a series of Twitter posts in December, were premeditated and politically motivated. It disclosed personnel complaints filed against her and attempted to link her to supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“Weaponizing a claim of sexual harassment for personal political gain or to achieve notoriety cannot be tolerated,” the letter concluded. “False claims demean the veracity of credible claims.”

Advertisement

The initial idea, according to three people with direct knowledge of the events, was to have former Cuomo aides — especially women — sign their names to the letter and circulate it fairly widely.

Multiple drafts were created, and Cuomo was involved in creating the letter, one of the people said. Current aides to the governor emailed at least one draft to a group of former advisers. From there, it circulated to current and former top aides to the governor.

It is not clear how many people were asked to sign the letter, but two former officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to anger Cuomo, decided that they did not want their names on it.

The letter, which was reviewed by The New York Times, was never released. Boylan did not immediately elaborate or follow up on her Twitter posts in December, allowing her accusations to fade, along with the urgency of the effort to discredit her. Still, the letter shows that the Cuomo administration was poised to quickly and aggressively undercut Boylan, a Democrat who is running for Manhattan borough president.

At the time, officials in the governor’s office were aware of another sexual harassment issue involving Cuomo that had not yet become public.

Advertisement

Six months earlier, Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and senior briefer, had told two senior officials in the governor’s office that he had harassed her, asking her probing personal questions including whether she was monogamous and whether she slept with older men.

Bennett went public with her allegations in The New York Times last month, saying in an interview how she “understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me,” adding that she “felt horribly uncomfortable and scared.”

Bennett came forward just days after Boylan had written an essay on Medium, detailing the allegations that she initially made on Twitter Dec. 13. Boylan wrote that the governor would repeatedly try to touch her on her arms, legs and lower back, and that he once suggested they “play strip poker.”

Since then, several other women have accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct, from unwanted sexual advances to unsolicited kisses and groping.

The governor has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately and has pleaded with New Yorkers to await the outcome of two separate investigations: one overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, and another by the state Assembly. While Cuomo has suggested that some of his actions or statements may have been misinterpreted, his rejection of Boylan’s claims has been far more strenuous.

“I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Cuomo said Dec. 14. “But it’s just not true.”

Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, said Tuesday that the administration had no comment on the letter about Boylan, citing the ongoing investigations.

Advertisement

At least one version of the letter included Boylan’s text exchanges with some of Cuomo’s senior advisers last year, in an effort to suggest that she was malicious. The Times is not quoting extensively from the letter, to avoid publishing character attacks that were not made publicly.

The draft extensively disparaged Boylan and accused her of using her claims for “political retribution.”

The letter pointed out that Boylan’s campaign consultant also represented a political adversary of the governor’s, and that Boylan was “supported by lawyers and financial backers of Donald Trump: an active opponent of the governor.”

The initial plan for a letter about Boylan illustrated how the Cuomo administration was prepared to launch a broader effort to damage her credibility.

The approach appeared consistent with a culture of intimidation from the governor’s office that former aides have described, and Boylan was clearly a target.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that aides to Cuomo called at least six former aides shortly after Boylan’s Twitter posts, which accused the governor of harassing her in front of others. The calls were to ask whether the former aides had heard from the accuser, or to learn things about her. Some of those contacted felt as if the calls were meant to intimidate them from speaking out.

Another of Cuomo’s accusers and another former aide, Ana Liss, said that she had received a call from a top adviser to the governor shortly after Boylan tweeted about the governor in December.

“I thought, why would he do that?” Liss, who now works for Monroe County, said in an interview. “He was trying to confirm how broad Lindsey’s network was.”

On Tuesday, Boylan’s lawyer, Jill Basinger, said the letter was another attempt to smear her client.

“Once again, a victim of sexual harassment who has the courage to tell her story is put in the position of not only having to relive the trauma of a toxic work environment but defend herself against the malicious leaking of supposed personnel files, character assassinations and a whisper campaign of retaliation,” Basinger said. “This page needs to be ripped out of the governor’s harassment handbook.”

The use of such tactics in harassment claims is so commonplace that it has its own acronym: DARVO, which stands for “deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender.”

“It is incredibly common for individuals who experience sexual harassment to also experience retaliation,” said Emily Martin, vice president for education and workplace justice at the National Women’s Law Center, which runs the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. “We’ve heard from thousands of individuals who are seeking help to address workplace harassment, and more than 70% of them say they have also experienced retaliation.”

Shortly after Boylan had first accused Cuomo, several media organizations published details of her personnel records that were released by the Cuomo administration, outlining unflattering accounts of Boylan’s past actions as a boss and recommendations of disciplinary action against her.

For supporters of Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, the documents were exculpatory, painting a picture of a disgruntled employee with an ax to grind.

Beth Garvey, acting counsel to Cuomo, defended the release of Boylan’s records, saying on Tuesday that, with certain exceptions, “it is within a government entity’s discretion to share redacted employment records, including in instances when members of the media ask for such public information and when it is for the purpose of correcting inaccurate or misleading statements.”

She, too, cited the attorney general’s investigation and refrained from additional comment.

The speed at which the documents were provided was exceptional, particularly considering that statehouse reporters in Albany and elsewhere are accustomed to waiting for months, if not years, for access to public records through the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

“The administration has a well-documented record to being pretty closed on FOIL,” said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, noting efforts to stymie reporters looking into Joseph Percoco, a close aide of Cuomo’s who was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2018. “There’s considerable and consistent examples of them making it extremely difficult to get records.”

Lawyers who work on sexual harassment said that an employee’s work history was immaterial to whether or not they can claim harassment.

“There’s not a defense to harassment that the person was a bad employee,” said Elizabeth Kristen, a senior staff attorney with Legal Aid at Work in San Francisco, adding, “It’s not even relevant. Maybe she was the worst employee in the world, but she could still be harassed.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Andrew Cuomo
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims March 16, 2021 | 8:57 PM
This model of the Zakim Bridge made by Robert Eva is 8.5 feet long.
COOL
A retired sheet metal worker made a stunning copper model of the Zakim Bridge March 16, 2021 | 8:56 PM
Smoke rises in the background after a fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Fireworks explosion
2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion March 16, 2021 | 7:07 PM
A man crosses the Isle of View over the Campus Pond at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on April 30, 2020.
Tuition freeze
UMass President advocates for in-state tuition freeze — again March 16, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Nurse Betsy Zorilla prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination at the Doubletree Hotel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Danvers, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts to release schedule for remaining groups in vaccine rollout Wednesday March 16, 2021 | 6:23 PM
Volunteers prepare ballots and voting materials at the Pittsfield, Mass., City Hall, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Thousands of mail-in voting kits are mailed out every day from the city's registrar office. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
VOTE BY MAIL
Gov. Baker signs bill extending mail-in voting through June March 16, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Two teenaged girls were arrested and a .40 caliber Glock handgun recovered when shots were fired inside St. James Park Monday night, Boston police said.
Shots fired
2 teen girls face charges after gunfire near Roxbury police station March 16, 2021 | 5:16 PM
An Israeli health care professional holds a COVID-19 test sample in a bag at a testing center in Jerusalem during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths March 16, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Chelsea
Dorchester woman, 18, arrested after shot fired inside Hampton Inn in Chelsea March 16, 2021 | 4:53 PM
Home base primary care Pharmacist Erin Edmonds Pharmacist and resident Lauren Toscano fill syringes with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Janssen Vaccine and the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine for use in at home vaccinations at the US Department of Veterans Affairs' VA Boston Healthcare System's Jamaica Plain Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4, 2021. - The mobile vaccination team is in it's fifth week of at home vaccinations and has vaccinated 183 veterans so far. Today marks the first day the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 Vaccine will be used. Boston VA received 300 vials of the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 vaccine so far and expects more on the way. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 946,306 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 16, 2021 | 4:16 PM
Providence , RI - 3/10/2021 The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, is at Rhode Island Hospital. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts is getting some unexpected Johnson & Johnson doses March 16, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Crime
Portland, Maine, police seeking suspect in racially motivated attack March 16, 2021 | 1:28 PM
orange line derailment
Derailment
No injuries reported after Orange Line train derails at Wellington Station March 16, 2021 | 12:50 PM
07quincy - ***WARNING: LO RES, do not use for more than 1.75 columns *** - Paul Fahey arraigned on murder charges in the beating death of Keith Boudreau at Quincy District Court on Monday morning. (Greg Derr/ Pool)
Crime
Why the man convicted in a fatal 2015 Quincy bar attack is getting a new trial March 16, 2021 | 12:42 PM
A Tropical Medicine University virology lab researcher works to develop a test that will detect the P.1 variant of the new coronavirus, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The variant, which was first found in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than other COVID-19 strains. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
COVID-19 VARIANTS
Massachusetts announces first detected case of Brazil COVID-19 variant March 16, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Mt. Moosilauke in Benton, N.H.
Hiking death
Mass. man dies while hiking in N.H. March 16, 2021 | 11:59 AM
J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Fla.
DAYDREAM BELIEVER?
Police: Florida teen, mother hacked school to rig homecoming queen vote March 16, 2021 | 10:43 AM
STATE POLICE
Report: Many at Mass. State Police have not been vaccinated, despite department clinics March 16, 2021 | 10:14 AM
COVID-19 VACCINE FOR KIDS
Moderna begins testing COVID vaccine in babies and young children` March 16, 2021 | 9:44 AM
Earnest Bass, a custodian at McCormack Middle School in Dorchester, moves boxes of supplies to a classroom this past September.
3 FEET?
Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together March 16, 2021 | 9:27 AM
RIM
COVID CLUSTER
Multiple COVID cases associated with wrestling tournament March 16, 2021 | 9:08 AM
April Jean Bailey
FBI asks for help finding N.H. woman missing since January 2020 March 16, 2021 | 9:06 AM
West Roxbury 5/28/2016- Location of West Roxbury. Dog walkers chat on one of the paths at Millennium Park. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
DOG PARKS
Boston.com readers share favorite places to bring their dogs — and where new dog parks should go March 16, 2021 | 8:30 AM
Members of We Got Us at an in-person event with community partner Get Out The Vaccine.
Coronavirus
A Harvard Medical student launched a coalition to address COVID-19 disparities for Black residents. Here’s what she wants you to know. March 16, 2021 | 8:20 AM
Outside a coronavirus testing site in Munich, March 14, 2021. (Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times)
VACCINES
AstraZeneca concerns throw Europe’s vaccine rollout into deeper disarray March 15, 2021 | 11:23 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
GOV. BAKER
Support for Baker plummets in new UMass/WCVB-TV poll March 15, 2021 | 11:17 PM
The Rev. Timothy Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, inside St. Ignatius Church in Port Tobacco, Md., on March 3, 2021. “This is an opportunity for Jesuits to begin a very serious process of truth and reconciliation,” said Kesicki. (Michael A. McCoy/The New York Times)
National
Catholic order pledges $100 million to atone for slave labor and sales March 15, 2021 | 8:43 PM
Amherst, MA - 9/9/20 - Clement Boaheng, 24, a first year Graduate Student in Public Health at UMass Amherst looks up as nursing student Claire Sullivan hands him a self administered COVID-19 test which he will use to test himself for coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,004 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths March 15, 2021 | 7:13 PM
BIDEN'S CABINET
Haaland confirmed as interior secretary, becoming first Native American to lead a Cabinet department March 15, 2021 | 6:29 PM
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 914,927 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 5:35 PM