After being scratched and punched, Trump wax figure is removed

Even after the statue was moved to the lobby — where attendants could see it — the jabs and scratches did not stop, according to the San Antonio Express-News, which reported on the removal of the figure.

An undated photo provided by Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, a wax figure of former President Donald Trump at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas. The figure was so badly battered that it required repairs and was removed.
An undated photo provided by Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, a wax figure of former President Donald Trump at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas. The figure was so badly battered that it required repairs and was removed. –(Ripley's Believe It or Not! via The New York Times)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Jesus Jimnez,
New York Times Service
March 20, 2021 | 3:14 PM

When he was in office, Donald Trump often complained that he felt battered and under assault, but that did not compare with the physical beating a wax statue of the former president recently endured at a Texas attraction.

The figure of Trump at Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax in San Antonio had been punched and scratched so much lately that it was removed from display for repairs this past week.

The assault was not the first time a wax likeness of a president or celebrity had been marred, highlighting a history of such cases extending back decades.

Wax statues of politicians, including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, have been temporarily removed from display after being damaged or vandalized, said Suzanne Smagala-Potts, a spokesperson for Ripley Entertainment, the company that operates the San Antonio location and a number of other wax and oddity attractions across the country.

Advertisement

“Sometimes it’s intentional; sometimes it’s not,” Smagala-Potts said. “Oftentimes, some people may feel more strongly toward a political figure than a celebrity.”

A wax figure of Adolf Hitler was beheaded in 2008 by a protester at a Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin. After it was repaired, the figure was returned to the museum behind glass windows and with two guards to protect it.

A wax statue of rapper Sean Combs, who is known as Diddy, was similarly disfigured in 2019 at Madame Tussauds in New York City after someone pushed the figure, severing its head, The Associated Press reported. Madame Tussauds and Louis Tussaud’s share similar names but are run by different companies.

Smagala-Potts said she did not know if the San Antonio site would post guards near Trump’s wax figure after it is repaired.

Assaults on the wax figure of Trump became more frequent around last year’s election. Even after the statue was moved to the lobby — where attendants could see it — the jabs and scratches did not stop, according to the San Antonio Express-News, which reported on the removal of the figure.

Trump’s figure was on display in a city that voted decidedly blue in the last election, in a state that stands out as a Republican stronghold.

Advertisement

The figure, which sported the former president’s signature red tie and cuff links, was part of a rotating display at the museum, Smagala-Potts said. A wax figure of President Joe Biden is also in the works.

At attractions with wax figures, bad news coverage can lead to removing a figure or placing it in a less prominent position.

When Matt Lauer, a former “Today” show anchor, was accused of sexual harassment in 2017, his likeness was removed from Madame Tussauds in New York City. By contrast, an actor’s recent Oscar win might warrant moving a wax figure to a more visible spot.

With a $24.99 admission fee, the San Antonio site has more than 200 life-size figures on display. Some are available for visitors to take selfies with, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia; North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un; and actor Dwayne Johnson, known as the Rock.

Smagala-Potts said that rules about touching the figures varied at the company’s locations but that guests were encouraged to take photos with the statues. Damage is often a result of “wear and tear” where selfies are welcome, she said. A visitor might walk too close to or bump into the likes of Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga, for example.

It takes more than 20 artists more than 800 hours to complete a wax figure, Madame Tussauds said. The process includes more than 200 measurements, which are used to create a metal skeleton and a clay mold for the wax to be poured into. Artists rely on photos if the subject is not available in person.

Advertisement

The company said all of its figures were about 2% larger than the actual subjects because the wax shrinks. The heads and the bodies are made separately, because it takes more than a month to insert individual strands of human hair into the wax.

Madame Tussauds’ exhibits date back more than 200 years, although the first U.S. location opened in Las Vegas in 1999. Each site has a studio artist to do daily touch-ups and regular maintenance of the figures, said Brittany Williams, a company spokesperson.

“If a hand is held too tightly, or too many guests have run their fingers through the hair of a famous figure, our studio artists have a treasure trove of tools to fully restore the wax figure and place it back in the spotlight,” Williams said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.
National
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16 March 20, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Canton
Canton police cruiser strikes man while responding to pedestrian crash March 20, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Rhode Island
About 270 Providence teachers get displacement notices March 20, 2021 | 1:27 PM
National
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes March 20, 2021 | 12:22 PM
Politics
After testy meeting, China says will discuss climate with US March 20, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks at a mass vaccination site for coronavirus at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Natick, Mass.
Massachusetts
29 organizations ask Baker to delay next phase of reopening March 20, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Astrid Riecken
Atlanta
What we know about the victims of the Atlanta shootings March 20, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Local
Woman, 12-year-old daughter dead after incident at Shrewsbury home March 20, 2021 | 9:58 AM
FILE - Students work at an elementary school in Wausau, Wis., Dec. 7, 2020. Federal health officials on Friday, March 19, 2021, relaxed the six-foot distancing rule for elementary school students, saying they need only remain three feet apart in classrooms as long as everyone is wearing a mask. (Jenn Ackerman/The New York Times)
3 feet with a mask on
Children in elementary schools don’t need to be 6 feet apart, CDC says March 20, 2021 | 9:41 AM
Crime
Man shot and killed in Charlestown, investigation underway March 20, 2021 | 9:34 AM
President Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia's Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emory University in Atlanta, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens.
Biden Administration
Declaring ‘Silence is complicity,’ Biden vows action to stop hate crimes March 20, 2021 | 9:25 AM
Politics
Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill March 20, 2021 | 12:11 AM
Politics
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak March 19, 2021 | 7:00 PM
FILE-A healthcare worker deposits a vial containing a swab test into a bag at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,887 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths March 19, 2021 | 4:59 PM
Roxbury, MA - 03/18/21 - Registered Nurse Stefanie Sampson gives the jab to Grandville Richards (both cq). Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center nurses vaccinated 50 people at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Roxbury during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. All doses administered were second doses, and all with the Moderna vaccine. NOTE: Please mention Prince Hall in published caption as they were upset that we didn't the last time we were there. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,023,968 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 19, 2021 | 4:29 PM
A man clears snow from a sidewalk in Charlestown following a winter storm that brought heavy snow to the area in December.
SIDEWALK PLOWING
Many Boston.com readers want the city to plow sidewalks – but others say no thanks March 19, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Willowbend
WORKERS INJURED
2 Cape Cod workers flown to hospitals after 30-foot fall off slippery roof March 19, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Woodstock, N.H.
Crime
Boston police officer arrested on drug-related charges stemming from N.H. incident March 19, 2021 | 2:59 PM
Rodolfo Iazala watches as Samantha DeJesus, RN administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Whittier Street Health Center Mobile Vaccination site set up at the Lion of Judah Church in Roxbury.
1 Million Vaccinated
Massachusetts reaches 1 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 March 19, 2021 | 12:22 PM
Red zone
Here are the 20 communities at highest risk for COVID-19 infection March 19, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Students in teacher Christopher Duggan's science class clean their work areas at the end of class at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn.
3 FEET
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer March 19, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Local
Commuter Rail conductors will not be furloughed after all, Rep. Stephen Lynch says March 19, 2021 | 10:29 AM
Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician at Rhode Island Hospital, stands for a portrait in Providence, R.I., Feb. 24, 2021. A myriad of factors in the state, including population density second only to New Jersey and a high percentage of elderly people in nursing homes, set the stage for a frightening epidemic surge. (David Degner/New York Times)
Coronavirus
‘No indoor restaurants please!’: Dr. Megan Ranney issues warning to public as states roll back COVID-19 restrictions March 19, 2021 | 10:11 AM
Xiao Zhen Xie
CRIME
Asian woman, 76, fights off attacker on San Francisco street March 19, 2021 | 9:50 AM
FILE - This January 2018 file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman in Chicago. Hartman, a woman with a history of stowing away on airliners, was arrested Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
‘Serial stowaway’
‘Serial stowaway’ is arrested at O’Hare (again), 2 days after TV confessional March 19, 2021 | 9:28 AM
Boston Public Schools employees line up for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan.
VACCINE VS. VARIANTS
U.S. rushes to expand vaccine eligibility in a ‘race against time’ March 19, 2021 | 9:24 AM
The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm stands in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island. An increase the production of offshore wind energy in Massachusetts is part of the climate change bill headed back to Gov. Charlie Baker.
CLIMATE BILL
Massachusetts lawmakers approve climate change bill (again) March 19, 2021 | 8:50 AM
Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent.
Georgia shootings
New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings March 18, 2021 | 11:23 PM
Dunkin' Philippines has a bicycle drive-thru lane.
Dunkin' Bike-Thru
Dunkin' Philippines has a drive-thru for bikes. Yes, it's true. March 18, 2021 | 10:05 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley
House passes Ayanna Pressley's amendment to Violence Against Women Act to support LGBTQ+ people March 18, 2021 | 7:34 PM