Evidence in Capitol attack most likely supports sedition charges, prosecutor says

“I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that, and probably meets those elements,” said Michael Sherwin, who had led the Justice Department’s inquiry into the riot.

Michael Sherwin
Michael R. Sherwin told “60 Minutes” that the government had charged more than 400 people. –Sarah Silbiger/Pool via The New York Times
SHARE TWEET 15 COMMENTS
By
Katie Benner,
New York Times Service
March 21, 2021

WASHINGTON — Evidence the government obtained in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol most likely meets the bar necessary to charge some of the suspects with sedition, Michael Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who had been leading the Justice Department’s inquiry, said in an interview that aired Sunday.

The department has rarely brought charges of sedition, the crime of conspiring to overthrow the government.

But in an interview with “60 Minutes,” Sherwin said prosecutors had evidence that most likely proved such a charge.

“I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that, and probably meets those elements,” Sherwin said. “I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that.”

Advertisement

The last time federal prosecutors brought a sedition case was 2010, when they accused members of a Michigan militia of plotting to provoke an armed conflict with the government. They were ultimately acquitted, and the judge in the case said the Justice Department had not adequately proved that the defendants had entered a “concrete agreement to forcibly oppose the United States government.”

The statute on seditious conspiracy also says that people who conspire to “oppose by force the authority” of the government or use force “to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States” can be charged with sedition.

The government has charged some defendants in the Jan. 6 case with conspiring to derail the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Sherwin witnessed the crime as it unfolded. After he dressed in his running clothes and entered the crowd at the rally near the White House, he observed a “carnival environment” of people listening to speeches and selling T-shirts and snacks.

“I noticed there were some people in tactical gear. They were tacked up with Kevlar vests. They had the military helmets on,” he said in the “60 Minutes” interview. “Those individuals, I noticed, left the speeches early.”

Advertisement

“Where it was initially pro-Trump, it digressed to anti-government, anti-Congress, anti-institutional,” Sherwin said. “And then I eventually saw people climbing the scaffolding. The scaffolding was being set up for the inauguration. When I saw people climbing up the scaffolding, hanging from it, hanging flags, I was like, ‘This is going bad fast.’ ”

From the start, Sherwin oversaw the investigation as the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, a role that he ceded to a new interim leader in early March. He stepped down from leading the investigation Friday and returned to Miami, where he had been a line prosecutor.

Sherwin told “60 Minutes” that the government had charged more than 400 people. Among them are hundreds accused of trespassing and more than 100 accused of assaulting officers, including Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after fighting with rioters.

Sicknick and two other officers were sprayed with an unidentified chemical agent that one of the assailants said was used to repel bears.

A medical examiner has not determined how Sicknick died, Sherwin said, so two suspects were charged with assaulting an officer instead of murder. But that could change, he said.

“If evidence directly relates that chemical to his death,” Sherwin said, “in that scenario, correct, that’s a murder case.”

Sherwin said that only about 10% of the cases so far dealt with more complicated conspiracies planned and executed by far-right extremists — including members of the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters and the Proud Boys — to organize, come to Washington and breach the Capitol.

Advertisement

He reiterated assertions that he made shortly after the attack that prosecutors were examining the conduct of then-President Donald Trump, who had told his supporters to attend the rally on Jan. 6 and egged them on with baseless claims that he had won the election.

“It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th. Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach?” Sherwin said. “We have people looking at everything.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National Crime Politics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston city council President Kim Janey at Boston City Hall on Jan. 6, 2020.
KIM JANEY
Here's when Kim Janey will become Boston's acting mayor March 22, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on his nomination to be labor secretary on Capitol Hill, Feb. 4.
Politics
Marty Walsh confirmed as secretary of labor March 22, 2021 | 6:22 PM
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
With Walsh's confirmation, Biden's Cabinet is nearly complete but hundreds of jobs are still open March 22, 2021 | 6:19 PM
Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Boulder
Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket March 22, 2021 | 6:11 PM
26Mayor Marty Walsh Daily Covid Update - Boston MA. - February 25: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks as the mayor gives his daily Covid update on February 25, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Credit: Stuart Cahill / Pool)
MARTY WALSH
Watch: Marty Walsh delivers farewell address to Boston March 22, 2021 | 6:06 PM
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepares a vial for a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 testing site operated by the County of San Diego on the campus of California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) in San Marcos, California, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. San Diego County health officials confirmed Wednesday that the Covid-19 variant found in the U.K. and in Colorado was detected in a patient in San Diego. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,103 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths March 22, 2021 | 5:08 PM
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins speaks during a press conference at FBI Boston headquarters on January 12, 2021.
Drug lab scandal
Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins vows to erase drug convictions linked to lab scandal March 22, 2021 | 4:52 PM
Marty Walsh testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be the next Labor secretary, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Feb. 4.
MARTY WALSH
Watch: U.S. Senate considers nomination of Marty Walsh for labor secretary March 22, 2021 | 4:20 PM
Marshfield, MA - 3/19/2021: Jeff Martin, left, of Duxbury, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine from paramedic, Captain Craig Robinson of the Marshfield Fire Department, at the COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Thru Clinic located at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA on March 19, 2021. The Vaccination Clinic is a regional collaborative site and is open to all residents Massachusetts. Citizens need to schedule their appointments through the CommonwealthÕs Department of Public Health website. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic police chief
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,085,399 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 22, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Dorchester-02/23/2021 Sandra Cotterell, CEO of Codman Square Health Center(left) shows AG Maura Healey(rt) the setup for vaccines at the Russell Auditorium of the Codman Square Health Center. The grand opening of COVID vaccines took place there Tuseday. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
Maura Healey
Maura Healey says State Police, prison officers should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine March 22, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Colrain
WESTERN MASS.
Authorities release names of couple found in river March 22, 2021 | 2:59 PM
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A report released on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 says nearly half of American adults will be obese within a decade and one-quarter will be severely so. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Health
How much weight did we gain during lockdowns? March 22, 2021 | 2:56 PM
A demonstrator holds a photo of Delaina Ashley Yaun while protesting the killing of eight people, six of who were women of Asian descent, who were killed during attacks on three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday, in Atlanta, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Tuesday had been a date night for Yaun and her husband, and the couple, who married last spring, went after work to YoungÕs Asian Massage, in Acworth, an Atlanta suburb. They arrived shortly before the shooting started her husband said in the video interview, and they were ushered into separate rooms for their massages. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
National
After Georgia spa attacks, officers handcuffed victim’s anguished husband for 4 hours March 22, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Maine
2 Mass. hikers who died in Acadia National Park are identified March 22, 2021 | 1:49 PM
Boston, MA - 3/8/20 - (L-R) Arun Rath, Host of WGBH's All Things Considered listens as Nahid Bhadelia, BU National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories answers a question as Jennifer Lo, Boston Public Health Commission and Larry Madoff, Massachusetts Department of Public Health listened during a panel at a community-wide town-hall forum held to discuss the latest news on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Museum of Science, Boston's Gordon Current Science & Technology Center, and held in collaboration with WGBH. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Coronavirus
A top Boston health official has been working remotely from Hawaii. Two city councilors want her back. March 22, 2021 | 12:31 PM
Connecticut
Worker's arm gets stuck in Connecticut pasta plant machine March 22, 2021 | 11:56 AM
6/6/2001-Hanover, NH - Dartmouth Green on the campus of Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. (City/Region/Arden-Smith story) Globe Photo/JD Denham
Dartmouth
Former Dartmouth students not liable for $4.5 million in grill fire March 22, 2021 | 11:47 AM
Windham NH
DEADLY CRASH
2 from Massachusetts, 23 and 31, killed in I-93 crash in Windham, N.H. March 22, 2021 | 11:35 AM
FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach in Pompano Beach, Fla. Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage beachfront partying that could raise infection rates back on campus. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
TOO SOON?
'The cost of this is that a lot of people are going to get infected and sick' March 22, 2021 | 11:31 AM
Live Updates
Several hundred new COVID-19 cases engulf 2 Cape Cod towns March 22, 2021 | 10:49 AM
Coronavirus
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle March 22, 2021 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this May 15, 2015 courtroom sketch, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, stands with his defense attorneys at the Moakley Federal court house in the penalty phase of his trial in Boston. The Supreme Court will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment. The justices agreed Monday to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office. The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev’s case. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP)
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Supreme Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence March 22, 2021 | 9:55 AM
William Rayno, 86, and his wife Matilda Rayno, 85, were found in their Methuen on Saturday by their son, authorities said.
William and Matilda Rayno
The victims of an apparent CO poisoning in Methuen were a retired officer and wife March 22, 2021 | 9:27 AM
Home base primary care Pharmacist Erin Edmonds fills five syringes with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Janssen Vaccine for use in at home vaccinations at the US Department of Veterans Affairs' VA Boston Healthcare System's Jamaica Plain Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4, 2021. - The mobile vaccination team is in it's fifth week of at home vaccinations and has vaccinated 183 veterans so far. Today marks the first day the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 Vaccine will be used. Boston VA received 300 vials of the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 vaccine so far and expects more on the way. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Mass. this week March 22, 2021 | 9:15 AM
A home at 303 County St. in New Bedford burned on Sunday.
60 cats inside home
Three people, 26 cats rescued from New Bedford house fire March 21, 2021 | 10:52 PM
Tom Reed
Tom Reed
‘Sorry’: GOP U.S. Rep. Reed retiring amid misconduct claim March 21, 2021 | 10:34 PM
Vaccine is readied at the Hynes Convention Center. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on March 18 at the Hynes Convention Center under the operation of CIC Health.
VACCINE ROLLOUT
Mass. residents over 60-years-old, select essential workers eligible for vaccine starting Monday March 21, 2021 | 8:34 PM
CAIRO, EGYPT - September 30: Portrait of Nawal el Saadawi in her home on September 30, 2015 in Cairo, Egypt. Nawal el Saadawi is an Egyptian writer known for her feminist, revolutionary books.(Photo by David Degner/Getty Images).
Nawal El Saadawi
Nawal el Saadawi, advocate for women in the Arab world, dies at 89 March 21, 2021 | 7:06 PM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before Sunday at 3 a.m. ET March 21, 2021. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** FILE — Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who represented President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 29, 2020. A loose collection of well-connected groups and individuals led by a pair of Orthodox Jewish organizations had striking success in winning clemency for white-collar criminals during the Trump presidency. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
TRUMP PARDONS
Access, influence and pardons: How a set of allies shaped Trump’s choices March 21, 2021 | 6:51 PM
Spring Break Miami Curfew
8 p.m. curfew
Miami Beach police break up crowds of spring breakers violating a new curfew March 21, 2021 | 6:45 PM