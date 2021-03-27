How bad was 2020 for tourism? Look at the numbers.

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for 1 out of every 10 jobs around the world.

Shoppers choose merchandise at a kiosk in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of Boston's most popular tourist destinations, as it reopens to the public, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Boston.
Shoppers choose merchandise at a kiosk in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of Boston's most popular tourist destinations, as it reopens to the public, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Boston. –(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Stephen Hiltner and Lalena Fisher,
New York Times Service
March 27, 2021 | 3:40 PM

Numbers alone cannot capture the scope of the losses that have mounted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Data sets are crude tools for plumbing the depth of human suffering, or the immensity of our collective grief.

But numbers can help us comprehend the scale of certain losses — particularly in the travel industry, which in 2020 experienced a staggering collapse.

Around the world, international arrivals are estimated to have dropped to 381 million in 2020, down from 1.461 billion in 2019 — a 74% decline. In countries whose economies are heavily reliant on tourism, the precipitous drop in visitors was, and remains, devastating.

According to recent figures from the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the decline in international travel in 2020 resulted in an estimated loss of $1.3 trillion in global export revenues. As the agency notes, this figure is more than 11 times the loss that occurred in 2009 as a result of the global economic crisis.

Advertisement

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for 1 out of every 10 jobs around the world. In many places, though, travel plays an even greater role in the local economy.

Consider the Maldives, where in recent years international tourism has accounted for around two-thirds of the country’s GDP, when considering direct and indirect contributions.

As lockdowns fell into place worldwide, international arrivals in the Maldives plunged; from April through September of 2020, they were down 97% compared with the same period in 2019. Throughout all of 2020, arrivals were down by more than 67% compared with 2019. (Arrival numbers slowly improved after the country reopened in July. The government, eager to promote tourism and mitigate losses, lured travelers with marketing campaigns and even courted influencers with paid junkets.)

Similar developments played out in places such as Macao, Aruba and the Bahamas: shutdowns in February and March, followed by incremental increases later in the year.

The economic effect of travel-related declines has been stunning. In Macao, for example, the GDP contracted by more than 50% in 2020.

And the effects could be long-lasting; in some areas, travel is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

The pandemic upended commercial aviation. One way to visualize the effect of lockdowns on air travel is to consider the number of passengers screened on a daily basis at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

Advertisement

Traveler screenings plunged in March before hitting a low point on April 14, when 87,534 passengers were screened — a 96% decline compared with the same date in 2019.

Numbers have risen relatively steadily since then, though today the screening figures still sit at less than half of what they were a year earlier.

According to the International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, global passenger traffic in 2020 fell by 65.9% compared with 2019, the largest year-on-year decline in aviation history.

Another way to visualize the drop-off in air travel last year is to consider the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by aircraft around the world.

According to figures from Carbon Monitor, an international initiative that provides estimates of daily CO2 emissions, worldwide emissions from aviation fell by nearly 50% last year — to around 500 million metric tons of CO2, down from around 1 billion metric tons in 2019. (Those numbers are expected to rebound, though the timing will depend largely on how long corporate and international travel remain sidelined.)

All told, CO2 emissions from fossil fuels dropped by 2.6 billion metric tons in 2020, a 7% reduction from 2019, driven in large part by transportation declines.

Few industries played as central and public a role in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic as did the major cruise lines — beginning with the outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess.

In a scathing rebuke of the industry issued in July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blamed cruise companies for widespread transmission of the virus, pointing to 99 outbreaks aboard 123 cruise ships in U.S. waters alone.

Advertisement

While precise passenger data for 2020 is not yet available, the publicly disclosed revenues — which include ticket sales and onboard purchases — from three of the largest cruise lines offer a dramatic narrative: strong revenues in the early months of 2020, followed by a steep decline.

Third-quarter revenues for Carnival Corporation, the industry’s biggest player, showed a year-to-year decline of 99.5% — to $31 million in 2020, down from $6.5 billion in 2019.

The outlook remains bleak for the early months of 2021: For now, most cruise lines have canceled all sailings into May or June.

Air travel, both international and domestic, was markedly curtailed by the pandemic. But how was car travel affected?

One way to measure the change is to look at the Daily Travel Index compiled by Arrivalist, a company that uses mobile location data to measure consumer road trips of 50 miles or more in all 50 U.S. states.

The figures tell the story of a rebound that’s slightly stronger than that of air travel: a sharp drop in March and April, as state and local restrictions fell into place, followed by a gradual rise to around 80% of 2019 levels.
(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)
Another way to consider car travel in 2020 — and domestic travel in the U.S. more broadly — is to look at the visitation numbers for America’s national parks.

Overall, national park visitation decreased by 28% in 2020 — to 237 million visitors, down from 327.5 million in 2019, largely because of temporary park closures and pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

The caveat, though, is that several parks saw record numbers of visitors in the second half of the year, as a wave of travel-starved tourists began looking for safe and responsible forms of recreation.

Consider the figures for recreational visits at Yellowstone National Park. After a shutdown in April, monthly visitation at the park quickly rose above 2019 levels. The months of September and October of 2020 were both the busiest on record, with numbers in October surpassing the previous monthly record by 43%.

Some national parks located near cities served as convenient recreational escapes throughout the pandemic. At Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 2020 numbers exceeded 2019 numbers from March through December. At Great Smoky Mountains National Park, numbers surged after a 46-day closure in the spring and partial closures through August; between June and December, the park saw 1 million additional visits compared to the same time period in 2019.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local
Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old Cambridge man March 27, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Ellen Albanese
Fall River
US Ghost Adventures under contract to buy Lizzie Borden House in Fall River March 27, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Virginia Beach police redirect traffic on Saturday, March 27, 2021 after late night shootings as they investigate a late night shooting in Virginia Beach, Va.
National
10 people shot, 2 fatally, in Virginia Beach, police say March 27, 2021 | 12:42 PM
Katy Mitchell, left, and Nick Carney, right, both of Newport, R.I., walk on a nearly empty ferry landing, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Newport.
Rhode Island
Extras being sought for HBO series shot in Newport, RI March 27, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Resuming Holiday traditions
Fauci and others look ahead to the holidays: Put another leaf in the table March 27, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Crime
Massachusetts man charged in beating death of girlfriend at York beach March 27, 2021 | 10:23 AM
North Andover
AG sues owner of shuttered North Andover driving school that owes million to students March 27, 2021 | 10:06 AM
Vermont
Tornado touches down in Vermont, injuring at least 2 March 27, 2021 | 9:46 AM
Local
Family pitbull attack leaves 7-year-old girl in Bridgewater with severe bite wounds March 27, 2021 | 9:36 AM
Suez Canal
New attempts planned to free huge vessel stuck in Suez Canal March 27, 2021 | 9:29 AM
A woman is escorted into the observation area after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at the Doubletree Hotel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Danvers, Mass.
National
Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation March 27, 2021 | 9:17 AM
Politics
Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks March 26, 2021 | 5:53 PM
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON (03/25/2021) - Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference at the State House on March 25, 2021 to provide updates on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts. (Sam Doran/State House News Service)
Climate change
Charlie Baker signs sweeping climate change bill March 26, 2021 | 5:30 PM
An Israeli health care professional holds a COVID-19 test sample in a bag at a testing center in Jerusalem during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,301 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths March 26, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Sinead Lyons
Missing Lowell woman's remains found in New Hampshire lake March 26, 2021 | 4:52 PM
EBNHCvaccine Revere, MA 3/23/21) Didong Xu (cq), of Randolph, is a public transit construction worker. He gets the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (cq) shot from MA National Guard Spc. Joshua Jamrozy (cq). The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) (cq) opens a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Wonderland Ballroom, in Revere, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Vaccination #s
Mass. reports 1,194,905 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 26, 2021 | 4:27 PM
National
JAMA editor placed on leave following racial controversy March 26, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon.
WHEW!
NASA gives all clear: Earth safe from previously pesky asteroid for 100 years March 26, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Boston, MA 3/19/2021, Rows of vaccination stations await arms at the Hynes Convention Center. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on March 18 at the Hynes Convention Center under the operation of CIC Health. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
7,000 SHOTS A DAY
Massachusetts is getting FEMA support for a mass vaccination site. Here's what that means. March 26, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Malini Basu
Media
Boston 25 News reporter Malini Basu announces her departure from the station March 26, 2021 | 1:40 PM
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, wears a protective mask while walking through the Senate Subway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Senate majority leader said he wants to bring the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package to the Senate floor by mid-week, a package includes $1,400 payments to millions of Americans along with extended supplemental unemployment benefits and aid to small businesses. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
Warren Vs. Amazon
Elizabeth Warren spars with Amazon over corporate taxes and 'snotty tweets' March 26, 2021 | 12:06 PM
Arlington High School.
ZOOM-BOMBED
Arlington High School feminist club Zoom-bombed with misogynist language, gun on screen March 26, 2021 | 11:08 AM
Acting Mayor Kim Janey speaks at the Medal of Honor Park on Thursday morning to recognize the National Medal of Honor Day in advance of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Unprecedented Fourth Convention in Boston in September.
Coronavirus
Livestream: Kim Janey gives first COVID-19 briefing as acting mayor March 26, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Chelsea, MA - 3/17/2021: Morning activity on Broadway in Chelsea, MA on March 17, 2021. One year after the coronavirus ripped through the nation, the city of Chelsea is still in crisis. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) (The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden last Thursday, includes $350 billion for state and local governments, tribes, and U.S. territories to offset budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic. The funding is being distributed to cities and towns based on their population size through a modified version of the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant formula. Consequently, cities with populations above 50,000 are getting substantially more money than smaller communities, like Chelsea.) coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker says state will direct $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief to 4 hard-hit communities March 26, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
BPD
What Marty Walsh and Kim Janey said this week about the ongoing Boston police commissioner investigation March 26, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Higgins who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has given birth to a son at age 57. Barbara Higgins, and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been dealing with grief over the death of their daughter, Molly. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)
Local
‘The path just sort of presented itself’: A N.H. mom gave birth at the age of 57 March 26, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Red Zone
These are the 32 Mass. communities at highest risk for COVID-19 transmission March 26, 2021 | 10:06 AM
Ian A. Dalgliesh.
HIT-AND-RUN
Police seek public's help in finding hit-and-run driver March 26, 2021 | 9:47 AM
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City.
Mitt Romney
Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote March 26, 2021 | 9:25 AM
QUINCY, MA - 3/26/2021: Police SWAT teams surround a stolen Rockland Police vehicle that was used by a n armed robbery suspect that was pulled over on the Burgin Parkway near a BJ's gas station in Quincy(David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
QUINCY
How a 7-Eleven robbery led to a fatal standoff with police in Quincy March 26, 2021 | 8:56 AM