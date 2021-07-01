National Bill Cosby reportedly headed to Massachusetts following prison release The disgraced comedian is set to reunite with his wife, with whom he's owned a home in the village of Shelburne Falls. The home of Bill and Camille Cosby in Shelburne Falls pictured in 2015. Matthew Cavanaugh for The Boston Globe

Following his unexpected release from prison, Bill Cosby is reportedly coming to Massachusetts.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Cosby, who was freed Wednesday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by a Pennsylvania court, is returning to his isolated home in the small Western Massachusetts village of Shelburne Falls to reunite with his wife, Camille Cosby.

Cosby had spent Wednesday night at his home outside Philadelphia after his release. However, his longtime wife was “out of state,” his publicist told the Post.

Multiple outlets reported that Cosby left his Pennsylvania home Thursday afternoon to see his wife. While his publicist declined to say where exactly, an anonymous source told the Post that Cosby was headed to Shelburne Falls.

Camille Cosby, 77, had stood by her husband during — and since — his 2018 trial, despite sexual misconduct accusations against him from more than 60 women.

The couple settled in Shelburne Falls in the early 1970s, buying a secluded estate by the Deerfield River. According to the Associated Press, the family spent holidays and large parts of their summers in the village of less than 2,000 residents. Neighbors told MassLive at the time of Cosby’s trial in 2018 that the family mostly kept to themselves.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Cosbys had also been living at their Massachusetts home prior to his arrest in 2015.

The actor, nicknamed “America’s Dad,” was ultimately convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Pennsylvania home in 2004. However, the state’s top court overturned the conviction Wednesday and ordered Cosby to be released from prison, because they said a previous prosecutor had told Cosby during a civil case related to Constand’s accusations that he wouldn’t be criminally charged in exchange for testimony.