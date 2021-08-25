National U.S. warns of threat at Kabul airport, tells citizens to ‘leave immediately’ The warnings came as the last of the estimated 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan try to make it to the airport to leave before the U.S. withdrawal on Aug. 31. In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division monitors security during evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. Sgt. Jillian G. Hix / U.S. Army via AP





The U.S. Embassy warned Americans to stay away from the Kabul airport and told anyone outside the perimeter to “leave immediately,” citing unnamed security threats.

The British and Australian governments issued similar warnings, with Australian officials describing “an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack.”

The warnings came as the last of the estimated 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan try to make it to the airport to leave before the U.S. withdrawal on Aug. 31. Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals are camped outside the perimeter of the airport in desperate attempts to escape on the last flights out.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the advisories, or whether they described a specific new threat or reflected ongoing concerns. But the U.S. Embassy warning cited three areas of particular concern.

“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the statement said, without further detail.

The Australian government advised its citizens “not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.” It also warned Australians to be aware of the potential for violence with large crowds.

The U.S. government has been warning about potential security threats at the airport, and access to the airport has been adjusted accordingly, with some gates temporarily closed.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.