Mass. task force sent to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida

The Massachusetts Task Force sent an 80 member team to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday to help with the impact of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the state today.
The team — made up of police, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, structure specialists, communication specialists, logistic specialists, emergency room technicians, and others from across New England — left in 16 vehicles from the Mass. Task Force headquarters in Beverly on Sunday after receiving orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The team will be traveling throughout the night and are planning to arrive late afternoon or early evening on Monday, according to the group.
“We’re capable of still water, swift water, wide area search and rescue, as well as structural collapse, buildings, search and rescue,” Mass. Task Force Public Information Officer Tom Gatzunis said.
Gatzunis said, over the past few years, the team has responded to multiple events across the country. Some team members were deployed to Louisiana for Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago. Gatzunis added these deployments usually last about two weeks.
“The team is ready to assist the residents of Louisiana,” Gatzunis said. “The first responders that are down there and do whatever it takes to help the people that are affected by the storm.”
