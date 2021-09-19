National Watch: FBI provides update on Gabby Petito investigation after a body is found This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

A body discovered in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, authorities said on Sunday.



Officials from the FBI Denver field office provided an update on Petito’s disappearance shortly after 6:00 p.m. from the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.

Authorities have been conducting ground and air surveys in and around the Wyoming national park in the search for Petito.