Watch: FBI provides update on Gabby Petito investigation after a body is found

A body discovered in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, authorities said on Sunday.
Officials from the FBI Denver field office provided an update on Petito’s disappearance shortly after 6:00 p.m. from the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.
Authorities have been conducting ground and air surveys in and around the Wyoming national park in the search for Petito.
