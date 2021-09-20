National A fight about gifts broke out at a Pennsylvania baby shower. The expectant father shot 3 guests, police say. About 25 people were at the firehall on Saturday evening to celebrate the pregnancy. David Goldman / AP, File





More than two dozen friends and family members gathered at Kinloch Fire Department’s firehall in Pennsylvania on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming birth of a new baby when the dad-to-be got into an argument over gifts guests brought to the party.

A scuffle ensued, and the man allegedly shot three guests at the baby shower, according to police in Lower Burrell, Pa., about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

“At least from what we understand preliminarily, [the argument] was about gifts at the shower,” Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka said at a news conference on Sunday.

About 25 people were at the firehall on Saturday evening to celebrate the pregnancy. Around 6 p.m., the father-to-be got into an argument about how to transport gifts once the party ended, Marhefka said.

Advertisement:

The Tribune-Review reported that, according to a criminal complaint, Isiah J. Hampton allegedly got into a spat with an unidentified woman who attended the shower. She slapped him and he allegedly shoved her, the publication reported. Then, three men tried to stop the fight.

That’s when Hampton, 25, pulled out a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, police said. As the men tried to wrestle the gun away from Hampton, he fired three shots, striking a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy, Lower Burrell police said in a statement Saturday. The victims have not been named by police.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals, but police did not release information about their injuries. The Tribune reported that the criminal complaint filed on Sunday said the man was shot in the torso, the boy in the buttocks, and a bullet grazed the woman’s leg. All three victims are expected to survive the injuries.

Advertisement:

Police responded to the shower’s location believing there was an active shooter, but Hampton swiftly surrendered, Marhefka said at the news conference.

Hampton, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison, was arraigned on Sunday with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment, according to court records. He has applied for a public defender, but does not yet have an attorney listed in court records.

A judge set bail at $250,000 on Sunday. Hampton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.