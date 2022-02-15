Recall expanded for ice cream sold in Massachusetts, other northeast states

Newsletter Signup
The Connecticut-based Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its recall of products potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA announced.
Earlier this month the FDA published an advisory that the vanilla, mocha chip, and ginger flavors of Batch brand ice cream could be contaminated with listeria, an organism which can lead to severe illness in the general population and miscarriage for those who are currently pregnant.
The products that have been recalled have manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121.
The products include:
The states where the potentially contaminated ice cream was distributed include Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New York.
Royal Ice Cream’s processing equipment was found to have presence of Listeria after a sampling process done by the FDA.
Anyone who bought the ice cream can return it for a full refund.
Anyone with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
