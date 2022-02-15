National

Recall expanded for ice cream sold in Massachusetts, other northeast states

All the products that have been recalled have manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121.

Maple Valley Ice Cream is just one of the brands that is recalling a batch of their products after an expanded FDA recall over listeria contamination. Lisa Zwirn for The Boston Globe

By Gwen Egan

The Connecticut-based Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its recall of products potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA announced.

Earlier this month the FDA published an advisory that the vanilla, mocha chip, and ginger flavors of Batch brand ice cream could be contaminated with listeria, an organism which can lead to severe illness in the general population and miscarriage for those who are currently pregnant.

The products include:

  • Batch brand pints, all flavors
  • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
  • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs
  • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
  • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
  • Art Cream all pint Flavors
  • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
  • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
  • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
  • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
  • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
  • Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla
  • Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.

The states where the potentially contaminated ice cream was distributed include Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New York.

Royal Ice Cream’s processing equipment was found to have presence of Listeria after a sampling process done by the FDA.

Anyone who bought the ice cream can return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.