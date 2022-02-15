National Recall expanded for ice cream sold in Massachusetts, other northeast states All the products that have been recalled have manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121. Maple Valley Ice Cream is just one of the brands that is recalling a batch of their products after an expanded FDA recall over listeria contamination. Lisa Zwirn for The Boston Globe

The Connecticut-based Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its recall of products potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA announced.

Earlier this month the FDA published an advisory that the vanilla, mocha chip, and ginger flavors of Batch brand ice cream could be contaminated with listeria, an organism which can lead to severe illness in the general population and miscarriage for those who are currently pregnant.

The products that have been recalled have manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121.

The products include:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla

Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.

The states where the potentially contaminated ice cream was distributed include Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New York.

Royal Ice Cream’s processing equipment was found to have presence of Listeria after a sampling process done by the FDA.

Anyone who bought the ice cream can return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.