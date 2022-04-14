National Dollar Tree recalls over a million hot glue guns that can cause fires and burns The product was sold at Dollar Trees and Family Dollars nationwide, as well as online. Dollar Tree is recalling a brand of glue gun that can malfunction and start fires and cause burns. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Dollar Tree is recalling over a million hot glue guns it says can malfunction when plugged in, causing fires and burns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The name of the product is Crafter’s Square Glue Guns, which are described as being a plastic glue gun that is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns also have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on it.

The product was sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022, Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022, and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022, for about $1.

The commission said Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue gun, including four fires.

People who bought the glue gun should immediately unplug and stop using it, the commission said. They can return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions.