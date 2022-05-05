National Democrats plan a bid to codify Roe, but lack the votes to succeed "Senate Republicans spent years packing our courts with right-wing judges." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks during a news conference on a planned Senate vote on legislation that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law, in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The legislation is all but certain to be blocked by Republicans, falling short of the 60 votes that would be needed to advance past a filibuster. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)





WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, moved Thursday to set up a vote next week on a bill to codify abortion rights into federal law, acting quickly in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, despite clear evidence that the measure lacks the support to be enacted.

The plan is little more than an effort to send a political message before midterm elections and a seismic ruling that could have major legal, cultural and electoral consequences, with deep significance for voters across the political spectrum.

The legislation is all but certain to be blocked by Republicans, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance past a filibuster. It also appears to lack even the simple majority it would need to pass the 50-50 Senate, given that Sen. Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat from West Virginia who opposes abortion rights, voted against bringing up a nearly identical measure in February.

Still, Schumer said the vote Wednesday would be one of “the most important we ever take,” framing it as an opportunity to emphasize to voters — who polls show widely favor at least some legal abortion — that elections matter, and that Democrats are the ones fighting to preserve reproductive rights.

“Senate Republicans spent years packing our courts with right-wing judges,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. “Will they now own up to the harm they’ve caused, or will they try to undo the damage? The vote next week will tell.”

Even if Democrats have no real path to passing a bill to enshrine Roe into federal law, the vote will give them a chance to show their progressive core supporters that they are trying to do so. They also hope the action stokes a backlash against Republicans by swing voters, including college-educated suburban women, who might be alienated by the GOP’s opposition to abortion rights.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, and other top Republicans have mostly refrained from boasting about the impending demise of Roe since the draft opinion surfaced, focusing instead on the unprecedented Supreme Court leak. Their responses suggest that they, too, see the potential for a battle over abortion rights to hurt their party before midterm congressional elections, and are working to reframe the issue to their advantage by portraying Democrats as extreme on the subject.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

