National ‘All these innocent lives’: These were the victims in the Buffalo attack Ruth Whitfield, Roberta Drury, Aaron Salter Jr., Celestine Chaney, and Heyward Patterson were five of the ten victims of the shooting. Cecilia Lawson, 70, lays flowers at a memorial set up across the street from a Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Lawson's friend, a fellow member of her church, Ruth Whitfield, 86, was killed in Saturday's mass shooting. Photo for The Washington Post by Matt Burkhartt





Shoppers running routine errands and four grocery store employees, including a security guard, were among those shot in Buffalo, New York, as more information about victims of the attack emerged Sunday from officials and relatives.

Much about the 10 people who were fatally shot was still unknown. But the victims, whom police did not immediately name, included:

Ruth Whitfield, 88: Whitfield was a devoted parishioner at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church for 50 years, where she sang in the choir, her daughter-in-law Cassietta Whitfield said. Ruth Whitfield had lived in Buffalo for more than five decades, raising four children. In recent years, she had taken on caring for her husband, who was in a nursing home. Whitfield has eight grandchildren. “She was a religious woman who cared deeply for her family,” Cassietta Whitfield said.

Advertisement:

This morning, we’re focusing on the victims. This is Ruth Whitfield. She was 86 and was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. pic.twitter.com/kaV1r7xPtx — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) May 15, 2022

Roberta Drury, 32: Drury was on her way to the Tops supermarket to get groceries to make dinner, according to her sister, Amanda Drury. “She was very vibrant,” Drury said. “She always was the center of attention and made the whole room smile and laugh.”

This is Roberta Drury. She was 32-years-old. Look at that beautiful smile. She lost her life yesterday afternoon in the shooting. Rest In Peace, Roberta 💔@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/y7B04UQgXe — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) May 15, 2022

Aaron Salter Jr., 55: Salter was a retired officer with the Buffalo Police Department and worked as a security guard at the Tops grocery store where the attack happened since leaving the force. Described as a “hero” by the Buffalo Police Department’s commissioner, Salter confronted the gunman and exchanged fire with him when he entered the supermarket Saturday afternoon. Salter struck the suspect, but the man was wearing a bulletproof vest, which stopped the bullet.

“He was on the police force for 30 years, and nothing like this ever happened,” said his son, Aaron Salter III. “He was just doing a security job, and that guy had to come in there and take all these innocent lives for no reason.”

Aaron Salter, Jr., did what came natural as a retired cop — engaged the violent shooter at a Buffalo, NY supermarket where he worked. He sacrificed his life, and likely saved countless people. 𝐀 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨. He and his family are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/6zAjyRIJr6 — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) May 15, 2022

Celestine Chaney, 65: Chaney was killed during the shooting, her son, Wayne Jones, 48, said. Chaney was visiting her sister, and the two went to the supermarket because Chaney wanted to get strawberries to make shortcakes, which she loved, Jones said. “It’s kind of crazy that she was there shopping, because we go shopping together,” he said.

Advertisement:

During the shooting, Chaney’s sister made it into the freezer, Jones said, “but my mom cannot really walk like she used to. She basically can’t run.”

Chaney was a single mother and worked at a suit manufacturer and then made baseball caps before retiring. Jones was her only child, and she had six grandchildren.

This is Celestine Chaney. Here she is with her son, Wayne. We’re working to learn more about Celestine’s life and the type of person she was. I’m told her granddaughter is on her way to Buffalo to be with her family. Rest In Peace, sweet Celestine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Tz2UwtZQMQ — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) May 15, 2022

Heyward Patterson: Patterson would travel to the supermarket daily, giving people rides for less money than they’d spend on a taxi or a ride-sharing service, said his grandniece Teniqua Clark. “That’s how he made his livelihood,” she said.

He was helping another person load groceries into the trunk of the car when he was killed, she said. “He didn’t even have a chance to run,” she said. “He didn’t have a chance at all.”

Patterson, who had lived in the Buffalo area his whole life and was in his late 50s or early 60s, was a kind person who was “family oriented” and loved singing in church, Clark said.

“For this to happen to him, especially it being a racially profiled hate crime, I never thought it would be him,” she said. “He is very harmless.”

Heyward “Tenny” Patterson is one of the 10 killed in Tops according to his friend Leonard. He was a man of faith and service. He was a deacon at church and would drive people who didn’t have transportation to get groceries. @wkyc @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/4hpKf9Z8PY — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) May 15, 2022

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Advertisement: