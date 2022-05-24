Watch live: President Biden addresses nation following Texas elementary school mass shooting

Newsletter Signup
President Biden will address the nation from The White House following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday that left 14 children and one teacher dead.
Biden is expected to speak at 8:15 p.m.
Watch the address below:
