Photos: Yellowstone National Park sustains shocking damage after floods
All entrances to the park were closed.
Huge floods devastated Yellowstone National Park this week, affecting not only the park but local communities. Roads and bridges were taken out by the waters and all entrances to the park were closed.
A video of the damage to the north entrance of Yellowstone in Gardner Canyon was posted to the park’s Facebook page Monday.
Other pictures of the damage show collapsed railroads, highways, and bridges, as well as damaged trees and plant life.
