National Photos: Yellowstone National Park sustains shocking damage after floods All entrances to the park were closed. A house that was pulled into Rock Creek in Red Lodge, Mont., by raging floodwaters is seen Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Officials said more than 100 houses in the small city were flooded when torrential rains swelled waterways across the Yellowstone region. AP Photo/Matthew Brown

Huge floods devastated Yellowstone National Park this week, affecting not only the park but local communities. Roads and bridges were taken out by the waters and all entrances to the park were closed.

A video of the damage to the north entrance of Yellowstone in Gardner Canyon was posted to the park’s Facebook page Monday.

Other pictures of the damage show collapsed railroads, highways, and bridges, as well as damaged trees and plant life.

Montana Department of Transportation workers repair damage to a bridge crossing the Yellowstone River on highway 89 near Carbella, Mont. on Wednesday June 15, 2022. Louise Johns/The New York Times

Debris deposited by floodwaters is piled along the banks of the Yellowstone River near Paradise Valley, Mont. on Wednesday June 15, 2022. Louise Johns/The New York Times

This photo provided by the City of Billings shows flooding at the Billings water plant on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, forcing the city plant to shut down in Billings, Mont. City of Billings via AP

A collapsed train bridge is shown along the Yellowstone River Wednesday, June 15, 2022, near Livingston, Mont. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

In this aerial image taken with a drone, sandbags and mud covered roads are left behind after floodwaters from Rock Creek receded, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Red Lodge, Mont. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

David Armstrong dumps a bucket of water from a flooded basement. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

Patrick Grey wades through floodwater outside his home near Yellowstone National Park. Louise Johns/The New York Times

Homes along the Yellowstone River are flooded by historic water levels. Louise Johns/The New York Times

Floodwater surrounds a home. Louise Johns/The New York Times

Residents of Red Lodge, Montana, are seen clearing mud, water and debris from the small city’s main street. AP Photo/Matthew Brown

A road is closed from floodwaters along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River. AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin