National 7 Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia criminal investigation Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham were among those subpoenaed.





Seven advisers and allies of Donald Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham, were subpoenaed Tuesday in the ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia of election interference by Trump and his associates. The move was the latest sign that the inquiry has entangled a number of prominent members of Trump’s orbit and may cloud the future for the former president.

The subpoenas underscore the breadth of the investigation by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, which encompasses most of Atlanta. She is weighing a range of charges, according to legal filings, including racketeering and conspiracy, and her inquiry has encompassed witnesses from beyond the state. The latest round of subpoenas was reported earlier by The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Fulton County investigation is one of several inquiries into efforts by Trump and his team to overturn the election, but it is the one that appears to put them in the greatest immediate legal jeopardy. A House committee continues to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. And there is an intensifying investigation by the Justice Department into a scheme to create slates of fake presidential electors in 2020.

Amid the deepening investigations, Trump is weighing an early entrance into the 2024 presidential race; people close to him have said he believes it would bolster his claims that the investigations are politically motivated.

A subpoena is not an indication that someone is a subject of an inquiry, although some of the latest recipients are considered at risk in the case — in particular Giuliani, a personal lawyer for Trump who has emerged as a central figure in the grand jury proceedings in the Georgia investigation. Giuliani spent several hours speaking before state legislative panels in December 2020, where he peddled false conspiracy theories about corrupted voting machines and a video that he claimed showed secret suitcases of Democratic ballots. He told members of the state House at the time, “You cannot possibly certify Georgia in good faith.”

Willis’ office, in its subpoena, said Giuliani “possesses unique knowledge concerning communications between himself, former President Trump, the Trump campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Although the subpoenas were issued Tuesday, not all had necessarily been received.

