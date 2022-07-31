The tale of Trump Burger and the quickly ensuing memes

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Bellville, Texas, has a new tourist eatery that is attracting national attention — Trump Burger.
The burger joint, themed after former U.S. President Donald Trump, is a hit with locals according to reporting by The Houston Chronicle. In a town where nearly 80% of locals voted for Trump, that doesn’t come as a surprise.
Owned by second-generation Lebanese-American Roland Beainy, Trump Burger boasts burger buns with “Trump” written across them.
“I thought they’d be out of business after the elections, but you come here on the weekend, you see a big line of motorcycles, sports cars and antiques and Trump flags. They’re all from out of town,” local Brian Hajek told The Houston Chronicle.
Quickly after the story broke about this new dining experience, the internet took hold.
One Twitter user quickly made a spoof on the comedy “Good Burger.”
Another Twitter user quickly made a comparison to one of the U.S.’s favorite burger flippers.
Another user highlighted Trump Burger reviews.
Yet another user made comments about how to arrive at the establishment.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.