National The tale of Trump Burger and the quickly ensuing memes Trump Burger, a newly established tribute to the former U.S. president outside of Houston, was quickly made meme fodder.

Bellville, Texas, has a new tourist eatery that is attracting national attention — Trump Burger.

The burger joint, themed after former U.S. President Donald Trump, is a hit with locals according to reporting by The Houston Chronicle. In a town where nearly 80% of locals voted for Trump, that doesn’t come as a surprise.

Owned by second-generation Lebanese-American Roland Beainy, Trump Burger boasts burger buns with “Trump” written across them.

“I thought they’d be out of business after the elections, but you come here on the weekend, you see a big line of motorcycles, sports cars and antiques and Trump flags. They’re all from out of town,” local Brian Hajek told The Houston Chronicle.

Quickly after the story broke about this new dining experience, the internet took hold.

One Twitter user quickly made a spoof on the comedy “Good Burger.”

“Welcome to Trump Burger home of the Trump Burger can I take your order?” pic.twitter.com/Yubx8bWeYD — bob saget lil bro (@bobsagetlilbro) July 30, 2022

Another Twitter user quickly made a comparison to one of the U.S.’s favorite burger flippers.

Trump Burger pic.twitter.com/E13qwsaZYV — Funky Pox era (@dabarroness) July 30, 2022

Another user highlighted Trump Burger reviews.

the reviews for Trump Burger are, as expected, completely psychotic pic.twitter.com/KywvnCcXMT — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 30, 2022

Yet another user made comments about how to arrive at the establishment.

me and the boys pulling up to trump burger https://t.co/iJPyeGcdpf pic.twitter.com/32fTqJPeKr — kalyen (@teleight) July 31, 2022