Livestream: Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make a statement at 2:30 p.m., the Justice Department announced Thursday.
The announcement comes just days after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Watch the livestream below:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.