National Livestream: Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement The announcement comes just days after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Aug. 4, 2022. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make a statement at 2:30 p.m., the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The announcement comes just days after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Watch the livestream below: