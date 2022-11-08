National Here’s what the lunar eclipse looked like in Boston and around the world Check out photos and video of the impressive phenomenon, which won't repeat until 2025. This combination of images shows the progression of a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse over the skies of Tokyo on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

BAD MOON RISING: Last total lunar eclipse for 3 years arrives Tuesday

If you’re like us, your efforts to witness astronomical phenomena with your own two eyes are invariably stymied by clouds, fog, your snooze alarm, poor planning, or some combination thereof.

If Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse was no exception to that circumstance, never fear: We’ve collected images of the eclipse and its resultant “blood moon” from Boston and around the globe. Apparently folks in Australia and Japan may have gotten the best views, but clouds aside, there were plenty of prime vantage points here in the eastern U.S. as well.

Hopefully these images will hold you over until the next lunar eclipse three years from now; meanwhile, if you have an hour and seven minutes to spare, you can also watch Tuesday morning’s entire phenomenon via video below, provided by Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The blood moon sets over the Boston skyline during the total lunar eclipse, viewed from the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The full moon rises at Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the total lunar eclipse. – Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A young boy looks out to the moon on Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia. – Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A dog walker views a partial eclipse of the moon in Sydney, Australia. – Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The lunar eclipse seen from Williamstown in Melbourne. – Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

A fire-twirler greets the eclipse of the moon in Sydney, Australia. – Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The moon over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the lunar eclipse. – AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

The lunar eclipse is visible over the cityscape in Richmond, Virginia. – Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

The full blood moon caused by the lunar eclipse is framed by the U.S. flags blowing in the breeze on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. – AP Photo/J. David Ake

Seen past Christmas lights, the Earth’s shadow starts to cover the moon during the lunar eclipse at a public square in Caracas, Brazil. – AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

The blood moon is seen during the total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul. – JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images