National University of Kentucky bans student who repeatedly used the n-word Campus police have also charged Sophia Rosing, 22, with assault in the alleged attacking of a fellow student while calling her racial slurs. Kylah Spring speaks on the University of Kentucky's campus on Monday as officials investigated an incident in which a White woman was seen on video repeatedly calling Spring racist slurs. Monica Kast/Lexington Herald-Leader/AP





Kylah Spring earlier this week stood before a crowd of fellow University of Kentucky students gripped by what she was about to say. It had been less than 48 hours since a White student had unleashed a torrent of racial slurs at Spring while allegedly hitting, kicking and biting her — a moment captured in a viral video.

At the protest Monday night, Spring addressed the woman accused of attacking her.

“You will not break my spirit, and you will be held accountable for your actions,” she said.

Police and university officials said that accountability is already happening. On Wednesday, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said Sophia Rosing, the 22-year-old whom university police have charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault on a police officer, had been permanently banned from campus. The incident has rocked the campus in Lexington, Ky., and thrust the university into the national spotlight.

“I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community. We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence,” Capilouto wrote Wednesday in an email to university students and staff.

Rosing’s lawyer, Fred Peters, did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post, but on Tuesday he told NBC News that he was “getting her into some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation.”

“She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady,” Peters said.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Spring was working the front desk at Boyd Hall when Rosing, whom police would describe as “very intoxicated,” entered the residence hall. Spring said she and some other students tried to help the woman, who then allegedly attacked them. Video appears to show Rosing repeatedly called Spring the n-word while trying to hit her as Spring held Rosing’s arms to keep her at bay.

“Could you stop, please?” Spring asked her.

“Nope,” Rosing said, as Spring responded with, “I do not get paid enough for this.”

Minutes later, university police arrived at the residence hall where an officer heard Rosing repeating the n-word to a group of Black women, a police report states. After the officer took her away, she allegedly told him that she “has lots of money” and gets “special treatment.” When the officer ordered her to sit in a chair, Rosing kicked him and bit his hand, according to the report.

Rosing was jailed at the Fayette County Detention Center. Records show she bonded out the following evening.

University officials said that they temporarily suspended Rosing within hours of learning what had happened. On Tuesday, Peters told NBC News that his client was voluntarily withdrawing from the university. A day later, Capilouto sent an email informing students and staff that Rosing was no longer a student and that he had determined she would not be eligible to re-enroll.

“As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” Capilouto said in his message.

Spring said she’s trying to get through everything with the help of her family and fellow students. On Monday night, she and dozens of others rallied outside a campus library to peacefully protest in what was billed as a march against racism. During the protest, people chanted “Black lives matter!” and “No justice, no peace!” according to the Kentucky Kernel, the university’s student newspaper.

Spring spoke to the crowd and the cameras at the event, specifically addressing “my Black UK community.”

“I see you, I feel you and I stand with you. I matter, you matter and we matter. We will be stronger,” she said. “I’d like to leave you with one word of advice. As Michelle Obama once said, when they go low . . .”

She held her arms out, inviting the crowd to finish.

“We go high!” they responded.

In closing, Spring told them to keep addressing the situation with grace and humility. Hold your heads high and lean on each other “as we heal ourselves and our community,” she said.

As the crowd cheered and applauded, she wiped tears from her eyes.