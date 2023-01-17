National Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.





WALES, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.

Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported.

“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male.”

The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.

The names of the the two people killed were not released. Troopers said they were working to notify family members.

Advertisement:

Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather allows for it, the dispatch said.