A look inside the courtroom at former president Donald Trump’s arraignment
Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday afternoon.
From waving towards onlookers as he exited Trump Tower in Manhattan, to sitting within the courtroom with his defense team, here’s what Trump’s arraignment looked like on Tuesday.
