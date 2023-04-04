National

A look inside the courtroom at former president Donald Trump’s arraignment

Donald Trump appeared in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. The former U.S. president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of business fraud. Timothy A. Clary/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

By Eli Curwin

Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday afternoon.

From waving towards onlookers as he exited Trump Tower in Manhattan, to sitting within the courtroom with his defense team, here’s what Trump’s arraignment looked like on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times
Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en route to the courthouse.
Joe Lamberti/The Washington Post
Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York City.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Trump arrives for his court appearance in New York on Tuesday.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on Tuesday in New York City.
Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images
Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday.
Timothy A. Clary/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Trump leaves the courtroom at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday.
Ed Jones/ AFP via Getty Images
Trump leaves the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Tuesday.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images