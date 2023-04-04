National A look inside the courtroom at former president Donald Trump’s arraignment Donald Trump appeared in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday. The former U.S. president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of business fraud. Timothy A. Clary/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday afternoon.

From waving towards onlookers as he exited Trump Tower in Manhattan, to sitting within the courtroom with his defense team, here’s what Trump’s arraignment looked like on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en route to the courthouse.

Joe Lamberti/The Washington Post

Donald Trump has left his New York skyscraper amid tight security to turn himself in for the historic court appearance. His motorcade departed Trump Tower to drive to the courthouse in Manhattan with police lining the streets and helicopters overhead | https://t.co/YCrU86EjMt pic.twitter.com/EWQzPY45eT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 4, 2023

Former President Trump emerges from motorcade as he arrives at courthouse for arraignment. https://t.co/g4TwIc8M48 pic.twitter.com/8vFwDf2wOc — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 4, 2023

Trump enters the Manhattan courthouse



Footage via: @Njegmedia pic.twitter.com/T0znBaaHL9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 4, 2023

Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York City.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Trump arrives for his court appearance in New York on Tuesday.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on Tuesday in New York City.

Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday.

Timothy A. Clary/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump exits a Manhattan courtroom in wake of his arraignment. https://t.co/2Zk9UzBbjg pic.twitter.com/8h6ApJm9de — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 4, 2023

Trump leaves the courtroom at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday.

Ed Jones/ AFP via Getty Images

Trump leaves the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Tuesday.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s motorcade leaving the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/ynCYvT6XUs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump’s motorcade passes protesters as he departs New York City.



“Liar! Cheater!” one demonstrator can be heard calling out. pic.twitter.com/PCpf9JyQnv — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

LATEST: Former Pres. Trump boards his plane to fly back to Florida after arraignment. He’s expected to make remarks from Mar-a-Lago tonight. https://t.co/aYREUpWyrX pic.twitter.com/xrm69fwSUL — ABC News (@ABC) April 4, 2023