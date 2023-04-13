National Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee Nima Momeni, 38, was booked on suspicion of murder, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news conference. Bob Lee. MobileCoin





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A self-proclaimed tech entrepreneur was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee last week in San Francisco, police said.

Nima Momeni, 38, was booked on suspicion of murder, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news conference. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni will be charged with murder in Lee’s death.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin announced the suspect’s arrest in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

Lee is known for creating the widely used mobile payment service Cash App while working as chief technology officer of the payment company Square, now known as Block. He was the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” as well as “owner” at a company called Expand IT. It was not immediately clear how Momeni knew Lee.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted Thursday morning.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Mission Local first reported Momeni’s arrest.

Janie Har contributed to this report. Dazio reported from Los Angeles.