National Read the full federal complaint against Jack Teixeira Court records unsealed Friday outline some of the evidence against the 21-year-old Dighton man accused of leaking classified documents. Relatives of Jack Teixeira leave federal court in Boston following his arraignment on Friday. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Court records unsealed Friday begin to outline federal prosecutors’ case against Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National guardsman charged in the leak of highly classified military documents on social media.

The 21-year-old Dighton man was arrested at his family’s home on Thursday and faces charges under the Espionage Act of “unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information” and “unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material,” according to a criminal complaint.

On Friday, a federal magistrate judge ordered him held until a detention hearing next week.

An FBI affidavit explains how investigators used billing records from a social media platform — reportedly Discord, a platform popular with video gamers — and information from a fellow user to trace the leak back to Teixeira.

The classified documents he allegedly shared include briefing slides mapping out Ukrainian military positions and assessments of international support for Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

Read the full complaint against Teixeira:

Teixeira Complaint