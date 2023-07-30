National News Escaped New Hampshire inmate fatally shot by officer in Miami Beach store





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An escaped inmate from New Hampshire was fatally shot by a police officer at a store in Miami Beach after threatening two women with a knife, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said.

Darien Young, 29, was taken to a hospital on Thursday night, where he later died, the corrections department said in a news release. No one else was hurt.

The shooting happened at a Victoria’s Secret store. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, Miami Beach police said.

Young had been placed on escape status on July 21 after he left the grounds of a minimum security transitional housing unit in Manchester, New Hampshire, and failed to return, the state corrections department said.

He was incarcerated on charges of receiving stolen property, burglary, drug and falsifying physical evidence. Young had a minimum parole eligibility date of July 31 and a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028, the department said.