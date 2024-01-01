National News US helicopters sink 3 Houthi boats in Red Sea, Pentagon says Looking out at the U.S.S. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf in November. Helicopters from the aircraft carrier came under fire from the Houthis on Sunday. U.S. Navy, via Associated Press

A clash between Iranian-backed Houthi fighters who were attacking a commercial freighter and U.S. Navy helicopters responding to the ship’s distress call ended Sunday morning with the killing of all the crew members on three Houthi boats, the Pentagon said, a sharp escalation of violence at a moment when the White House is considering direct strikes on Iran’s proxies in the Middle East.

It appeared to be the first time that U.S. and allied forces patrolling the Red Sea, a critical waterway for oil and other shipments, have engaged in a deadly firefight with the Houthis since their attacks on ships began in October, following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas. President Joe Biden has said he wants to avoid direct military attacks on the Houthis in Yemen, to avoid escalating a Middle East conflict that is already threatening to spread throughout the region.

But in the fight that broke out Sunday morning, Navy forces had little choice, at least according to the account given by U.S. Central Command.

The Houthis had launched an attack on the freighter, the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged container ship, and were attempting to board it. As the ship’s security forces tried to hold the attackers at bay, helicopters from the USS Eisenhower carrier group arrived to chase them away and the Houthis opened fire on them.

“The small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew-served weapons and small arms,” Central Command said in a statement. “The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews.” Central Command did not say how many had been killed, but in a statement later Sunday the Houthis said that 10 of their fighters were dead.

“The American enemy bears the consequences of this crime,” they said in a statement, and “its military movements in the Red Sea to protect Israeli ships won’t prevent” the Houthis from “performing their religious, moral and humanitarian duty in support and aid of those who have been wronged in Palestine and Gaza.”

The incident now poses a difficult choice for Biden and his administration. Senior officials said they must decide whether to strike Houthi missile and drone sites in Yemen, or wait to see whether the Houthis back off after the sinking of three of their fast boats and the deaths of their fighters.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.