Photos: Boston’s 50th Caribbean American Carnival

The festival took place in Roxbury and Dorchester from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and began with the Jou’vert Band at at Talbot Avenue and Helen Street. At 1 p.m. Mayor Michelle Wu hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Despite the joyous celebration, eight people were shot and two were hospitalized after gunfire erupted near the festivities. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, as well as a number of other individuals on unrelated gun charges.
Festival goers showed up in vibrant carnival attire to dance from Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard to the Franklin Park Zoo in celebration of Caribbean culture.
Advertisement:
See photos of the carnival below.
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.