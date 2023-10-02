Neighborhoods ‘What a day for a parade!’: Good weather graces annual Roslindale event Here's what it looked like when the 48th Roslindale Day Parade hit the streets on a sunny Sunday. Tessa Giacoppo, right, is one of the Jukebox Dancers with the Hyde Park-based Dance Academy, who participated in this weekend's parade in Roslindale. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

After a summer that felt inundated with rainy weekends, residents of Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood were no doubt relieved to find sunny skies and warm temps greeting the annual Roslindale Day Parade.

Renamed the Thomas M. Donahue Roslindale Day Parade in 2021, after the longtime parade committee president who passed away that year, Sunday’s was the 48th edition of the venerable event.

You can see images from this year’s parade below:

Kids gather along the route of the (very loud) Roslindale Day Parade. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A baby’s ears are covered (far left) as the Aleppo Minutemen fire at the Roslindale Day Parade. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The weather was beautiful as Engine 53 kicked off the annual Roslindale Parade today. pic.twitter.com/WxNfJeN7JF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 1, 2023

Friends Prashant Yadav, left, of Roslindale and Meagan Painter of Stoughton dance to get the attention of their respective children on the other side of the street during the Roslindale Day Parade. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The QNQ Marching Band & Colorguard of Quincy is a study in concentration at the Roslindale Day Parade. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staf

Many politicians walked the route, including City Councilor Julia Mejia and her contingent. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Such a joy to march in the annual Thomas M. Donahue Roslindale Parade with #TeamSantana 🌟🥁



What a perfect day to celebrate our Roslindale Community! #bospoli pic.twitter.com/B7RFdiOX7c — Henry Santana (@Santana4Boston) October 1, 2023

What a day for a parade! Had a great time walking with @MayorWu and the Parade Marshal Terry Fitzgerald of Center Cuts at the annual Thomas M. Donahue Roslindale Parade! pic.twitter.com/gicWEfwaMf — Roslindale ONS Liaison (@ONSRoslindale) October 1, 2023