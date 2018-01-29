Here’s what the menu on the Patriots’ plane to Minneapolis looked like

Not necessarily Tom Brady-approved.

The New England Patriots' team plane is guided into a hangar as it arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis. New England is scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The New England Patriots' team plane is guided into a hangar as it arrives Monday in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII. –Eric Gay / AP
By
3:45 PM

The Patriots took a nonstop flight from Providence to Minneapolis on their new team plane Monday. And what would a three-hour flight on a private plane be without a multiple-course meal?

ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, who diligently covers the team flight menu beat, tweeted a photo of the Patriots’ menu Monday.

The menu includes a selection of pre-departure burgers and sandwiches, entree options of a beef stir fry or cajun chicken breast with vegetables, and apple crisp, frozen treats, and cookies for dessert.

Unless Tom Brady is taking those entrees sans rice, we would assume he packed his own lunch.

