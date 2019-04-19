What we know about the Robert Kraft video

"If anyone had it, they would have released it by now."

Robert Kraft in April, 2019.
Robert Kraft in April, 2019. –The Associated Press
By
3:14 PM

Robert Kraft’s legal team has been fighting to suppress the release of surveillance video that allegedly shows the New England Patriots owner receiving sexual acts at a Florida massage parlor. Because of an emergency ruling from a Circuit Court judge earlier this week, it doesn’t appear that the footage will be legally released before April 29.

Kraft, 77, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida on Jan. 19 and 20. Since the charges were first announced in February, Kraft has denied doing anything illegal and has pleaded not guilty.

The status of the video footage has become a central point in the ongoing story thanks to what it reportedly shows, and also Florida public records law.

What the video shows, according to police

Advertisement

As part of a larger investigation into an alleged human trafficking ring, Florida police secretly installed surveillance cameras at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa that Kraft reportedly attended.

The footage obtained by the cameras, according to Florida police, shows Kraft and other individuals who have been charged with soliciting prostitutes “receiving manual or oral stimulation during massage sessions.”

“The video that we obtained, it shows the act that took place on every gentleman that you have a list of, the act that took place is recorded on that video,” Jupiter Police Det. Andrew Sharp said in February.

According to the prosecutor’s charging document, video footage shows Kraft removing his clothes and receiving sexual acts during separate visits in January. He is also shown paying for his visits.

“It’s basically pornography,” William Burck, Kraft’s lawyer, said on April 12. “There’s no need to see the video unless you actually have a prurient interest in seeing the video.”

Why the video was almost released this week

Defense attorneys representing Kraft (as well as others facing similar charges) filed a motion in late March to keep all evidence in the case – including surveillance video – private.

Media companies filed a motion of their own afterward arguing that the evidence, including the video footage, is public record as determined by Florida law.

Advertisement

In a motion filed on Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Leigh Miller wrote that, unless specifically ordered not to in court, the state was going to release the video footage to the public in “partially pixelated form.”

Miller wrote, “[Prosecutors], as the custodian of the records, cannot delay the release of records to allow a person to raise a constitutional challenge to the release of the document.”

Why the video was blocked from release for now

In an emergency ruling from Circuit Court Judge Joseph Marx later on Wednesday, the police footage was temporarily blocked from release until late April.

Marx isn’t actually the judge in Kraft’s case (County Judge Leonard Hanser is). However, Marx is the judge in the cases of Lei Wang and Hua Zhang, the day spa’s manager and owner, respectively. And the video footage is evidence in those cases as well.

“I don’t want this released until I’ve ruled,” Marx reportedly said. His next scheduled hearing on the matter is set for April 29.

“I may be on shaky grounds, media, but right is right,” Marx said per ESPN. “To have this happen without a judge passing judgment on it is just wrong.”

Has it been leaked?

On Thursday, attorneys representing Wang and Zhang filed a motion asking for police and prosecutors to be held in contempt of court after reports that the video footage of Kraft had been leaked and was being “shopped around.”

The original report, from the New York Daily News, stated that “an unidentified party is purportedly peddling some of the recording.” According to the Daily News, the “party” contacted TheBlast.com (a celebrity news website) and allowed representatives to see footage from the video of Kraft.

Advertisement

Since the only groups that officially have access to the video are police and prosecutors, the attorneys for Wang and Zhang argued that a potential leak violated any right to a fair trial. Jupiter police spokesperson O’Neil Anderson doubted the validity of the report.

“If anyone had it, they would have released it by now,” Anderson told the Associated Press.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
President Donald Trump and family when he was sworn in in 2017.
Crime
Beverly man who sent white-powder letters to Trump family to serve probation April 19, 2019 | 2:33 PM
David Lama scouting Lunag Ri, Nepal, from Fox Peak during acclimatization in October 2018. (Martin Hanslmayr/Red Bull Content Pool/AP Images)
World
3 of the world's most elite mountain climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Canadian Rockies April 19, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Politics
Pompeo dismisses NKorea's rejection of him as US negotiator April 19, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Politics
Video: CNN host Anderson Cooper's Mueller report interview with White House spokesman Hogan Gidley April 19, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Politics
'I feel bad that you feel scared to say that your boss lied' April 19, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Crime
Hyde Park woman accused of attempting to vandalize gravestones April 19, 2019 | 10:11 AM
FILE - This Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, shows a sign for Middlebury College on the campus in Middlebury, Vt. A Middlebury College chemistry professor whose written exam question asked students to calculate the lethal dose of a poisonous gas used in Nazi gas chambers during the Holocaust has taken a leave of absence, the school said. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Local
Middlebury professor on leave after Nazi gas chamber exam question April 19, 2019 | 9:34 AM
Local
A Maine astronaut is headed to the International Space Station April 19, 2019 | 9:30 AM
In this undated family photo made available Friday April 19, 2019, issued by Northern Ireland Police, showing journalist Lyra McKee who was shot and killed when guns were fired during clashes with police Thursday night April 18, 2019, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Police are investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old McKee, during street violence Thursday night.(Family photo/PSNI via AP)
World
Journalist Lyra McKee shot dead in Northern Ireland rioting April 19, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Crime
Mass. man pleads guilty in death of 10-year-old boy April 19, 2019 | 9:25 AM
A bobcat at the Osborne Nature Wildlife Center.
Local
Bobcat that attacked golfer and horse in Connecticut had rabies April 19, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Politics
Sanders claims she didn't lie, despite Mueller finding April 19, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Politics
Former counsel may have saved Trump from himself April 19, 2019 | 12:52 AM
Politics
House subpoena for Mueller report escalates investigation April 19, 2019 | 12:19 AM
Politics
Trump blasts ex-advisers who say he tried to stop Mueller April 19, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Politics
Ex-EPA chief Pruitt registers as energy lobbyist in Indiana April 18, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Politics
Mueller drops obstruction dilemma on Congress April 18, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Politics
How Mueller made his no-call on Trump and obstruction April 18, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Politics
What the Mueller report says about Trump-Russia contacts April 18, 2019 | 6:59 PM
Politics
Analysis: Mueller paints a damning portrait of the president April 18, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Politics
Barr deepens critics' concerns in handling of Mueller report April 18, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally organized by UFCW Union members to support Stop and Shop employees on strike throughout the region at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester, Massachusetts on April 18, 2019. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP)JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
Local
Joe Biden lends support to striking Stop and Shop workers outside Dorchester store April 18, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Politics
Redactions heavier on Russian meddling than on obstruction April 18, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Politics
A beleaguered Trump feared 'the end of my presidency' April 18, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Politics
5 key takeaways from the Mueller report April 18, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Politics
Commission: New NAFTA would deliver modest economic gains April 18, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Politics
'This is a disgrace': Here's what Mass. politicians are saying after the redacted Mueller report was released April 18, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Primo Leung.
Local
N.H. teacher accused of sexual assault held without bail April 18, 2019 | 2:52 PM
A bobcat at the Osborne Nature Wildlife Center.
Local
Man attacked by bobcat on Connecticut golf course April 18, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Politics
Pentagon confirms NK test launch, says not ballistic missile April 18, 2019 | 2:48 PM