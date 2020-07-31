Patriots re-sign quarterback Brian Lewerke

Michael Conroy
Brian Lewerke at the NFL Combine in February.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
July 31, 2020 | 6:55 AM

The Patriots have re-signed rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke, a league source confirmed Thursday.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Lewerke was originally signed in April but was cut Sunday as the Patriots whittled their roster to the mandated 80 players.

Roster spots began to open when six Patriots opted out of the season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, making room for the re-signings of wide receiver Will Hastings and now Lewerke.

The 23-year-old Lewerke was a three-year starter for the Spartans and finished as the school’s career leader in total offense with 9,548 yards, including 8,293 passing yards. He also holds Michigan State records for starts (38) and wins (22).

Advertisement

Lewerke joins a crowded QB room that includes Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and fellow Michigan State alum Brian Hoyer.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Walmart announced this month that it is requiring shoppers to wear face masks, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection.
Coronavirus
Stop turning retail workers into mask police, union says July 30, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Cars steer through Turn 1 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon as fans watch from the stands during a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2017.
Coronavirus
New Hampshire governor 'not worried' about Sunday's 12,000-fan NASCAR race July 30, 2020 | 7:26 PM
The Lower Falls Recreation Site.
Conway, N.H.
Unruly tourists straining New Hampshire town budget during pandemic July 30, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Coronavirus
Vermont reports 1st COVID-19 death in more than a month July 30, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Donuts are displayed for sale inside a Dunkin' location in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Dunkin'
Dunkin' to close 800 U.S. stores as pandemic hurts sales July 30, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Rep. Joe Kennedy III, left, elbow-bumps Sen. Edward Markey after their debate for the Democratic primary for senator from Massachusetts, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Springfield, Mass. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Politics
Why Joe Kennedy says Ed Markey's marijuana criticism is 'odd' July 30, 2020 | 4:18 PM
FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Daily #s
Here are the Mass. coronavirus cases and deaths reported Thursday July 30, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Ming Dynasty Restaurant, Marshfield
The Ming Dynasty
Popular Marshfield restaurant to close for a day after over 100 people found standing at bar, other COVID-19 violations July 30, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Rats
'Help! It's an explosion': Boston residents report increased rat sightings – and some of them are sizable July 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
POLICE REFORM
A civilian review board to investigate complaints against Boston police is on the table for the City Council July 30, 2020 | 3:15 PM
Politics
Trump says he'll help with funeral costs for slain soldier July 30, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Police reform
Cambridge is considering shifting 'routine traffic enforcement' away from police. Here's what to know. July 30, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C.
ELECTION 2020
Kanye West won't appear on Massachusetts ballot July 30, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Dr. Ashish Jha appeared on Good Morning America Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS
Top Harvard doctor: We're only at 'the top of the fourth inning' in course of pandemic July 30, 2020 | 2:14 PM
ANDOVER MA. - JULY 30: Mass Gov Charlie Baker speaks as Gov. Charlie Baker gives his daily press conference at the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Andover on July 30, 2020 in Andover, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
CHARLIE BAKER
Charlie Baker responds to Donald Trump's tweet about delaying the November election July 30, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Local
Read: Hingham selectmen release statement on removal of 'thin blue line' flags July 30, 2020 | 12:23 PM
President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Fact check
Trump's view of flawed election is baseless July 30, 2020 | 11:20 AM
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital. That's according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Herman Cain
Herman Cain dies after battling the coronavirus July 30, 2020 | 10:59 AM
A suburban neighborhood in Cornelius, N.C. Support from suburban voters helped President Trump win office, but in 2018 they helped Democrats win control of the House.Credit...Swikar Patel for The New York Times
Politics
Trump plays on racist fears of terrorized suburbs to court white voters July 30, 2020 | 10:31 AM
Cape Cod's beaches and towns may be quieter because of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, but officials are reminding visitors ahead of the July 4 holiday that the famous destination also remains a popular getaway for great white sharks.
SHARKS
3 shark sightings reported in Maine since fatal great white attack July 30, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Rhode Island
Police: R.I. man dies trying to save 3 teens from rip current July 30, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Rob Bliss held a Black Lives Matter sign for three days in Harrison, a town known as a haven for white supremacists and home to the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Racial Justice
He held a Black Lives Matter sign in 'America's most racist town.' The result? A viral video of abuse. July 30, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Crime
Mass. man killed in altercation in McDonald's parking lot in Maine July 30, 2020 | 9:58 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Chairwoman Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks during a Senate Special Committee of Aging hearing on The COVID-19 Pandemic and Seniors: A Look at Racial Health Disparities at the US Capitol on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is looking into the data that has been showing that communities of color have been disproportionately negatively affected by the spread of the coronavirus when compared to the caucasian population in the United States. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Susan Collins
The Lincoln Project takes aim at Susan Collins July 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Burlington, Vt.
VERMONT
When UVM's campus closed, many asked: What about the cows? Now we know. July 30, 2020 | 9:51 AM
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House from Texas, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington.
Trump
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen July 30, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Politics
Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll July 30, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Duaa AbdelHameid
Dr. Duaa AbdelHameid
'My professionalism is exhausting, back-breaking' July 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don't land many blows July 29, 2020 | 11:14 PM
FILE — Coronavirus testing at a site in Los Angeles on July 10, 2020. The pathogen has infected at least 4.3 million Americans, killing almost 150,000. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)
Town #s
Mass. towns' coronavirus data overall and for the last 14 days July 29, 2020 | 8:58 PM