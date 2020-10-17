Injury, illness force Broncos to leave Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon home

The Denver Broncos will be without tight end Noah Fant and running back Melvin Gordon for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

Gordon missed Friday’s practice with an illness that coach Vic Fangio said was unrelated to the coronavirus. According to a Denver television station, Gordon has strep throat and will not travel with the team.

Gordon’s availability for Sunday’s game was already in jeopardy after he was arrested late Tuesday night for driving under the influence. The team has yet to announce any disciplinary action, but Fangio said Gordon will face internal consequences.