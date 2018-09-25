Read the obituary for Michael Vigeant, 24, of Hudson, N.H., who passed away in a train surfing accident

Michael Vigeant, 24, of Hudson, New Hampshire. —Cremation Society of New Hampshire

Loved ones are remembering Michael Vigeant, 24, of Hudson, New Hampshire, for his joyful spirit, connection with nature, and love for both making people laugh and seeking out adventure wherever he went.

“Whether he was by the campfire at his [family’s] camp in Maine, traveling across New Zealand or surfing off the coast of Costa Rica, Michael sought every opportunity to be in nature,” his obituary said.

While returning home from a Red Sox-Yankees game Wednesday night, Vigeant died in a train surfing accident.

According to his obituary, family was the foundation of Vigeant’s life and he viewed being an uncle as his “crowning achievement.” He also shared a deep bond with animals, and was able to make friends with ease.

“Michael loved life and wanted to inspire people to find their passion,” his obituary said. “[He] found immense joy being curled on the floor with his face buried in a dog.”

Read his obituary, shared by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, in full below: