Read the obituary for Michael Vigeant, 24, of Hudson, N.H., who passed away in a train surfing accident
Read his obituary, shared by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, in full below:
Michael Ryan Vigeant, 24, of Hudson, NH, died September 20, 2018 in a train surfing accident. He was born February 17, 1994 in Nashua, NH, and was the son of Leonard and Jane (St. Pierre) Vigeant of Hudson, NH.
Michael loved life and wanted to inspire people to find their passion. He made friends effortlessly and was energized by people. He was full of joy, loved to make people laugh and found adventure everywhere. Whether he was by the campfire at his [family’s] camp in Maine, traveling across New Zealand or surfing off the coast of Costa Rica, Michael sought every opportunity to be in nature. He thought deeply about opportunities to inspire people and ways to experience God. Mike had a deep connection with animals and found immense joy being curled on the floor with his face buried in a dog. His family was his foundation and being an uncle was the crowning achievement in his life.
Michael is survived by his parents Lenny and Jane of Hudson; his sister Julie Dillow, her husband Brian and their children Nathaniel, Autumn and Kaela of Litchfield; his sister Cheri Natalino, her husband Joe and their children Ava and Noah of Hollis; his brother Lenny of New Britian, Conneticut; his sister Laura Liibbe and her husband Zach of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his brother Adam Vigeant and his wife Mollie of Marion, Ohio. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
A service will be held at Gate City Church, 43 Main St., Nashua, NH, on Friday, September 28th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating: https://www.gofundme.com/michael-vigeant-memorial-fund