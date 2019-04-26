Inspirational while facing adversity, Justin Evans dies at 42

Dwight Evans and Justin Evans at a father-son baseball game at Fenway park. —Evan family

To fully appreciate the virtues of Justin Evans, you could begin where he started, helping others in boyhood.

Waiting in a supermarket line with his mother and older siblings, he’d overhear shoppers worry they were short of cash and reach into his own pockets to lend them change — at age 6.

“Justin, from day one, was a very old soul,’’ said his mother, Susan. “He was just the kindest, most gentle person you’d ever want to meet.’’