Read the obituary for Mass. native and retired state trooper Ryan Fortini, who died from an illness stemming from his response to 9/11

A retired New York state trooper who was born and raised in Massachusetts passed away last week from an illness his family says stemmed from his response to the World Trade Center following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Ryan Fortini, 42, died on Jan. 1, according to his obituary. The Cambridge native, who graduated from Burlington High School and UMass Lowell, was assigned to help with search and recovery efforts in New York City following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. He retired from the New York State Police in 2015, after 16 years of service, due to his “worsening illness,” his family wrote.

“Ryan was proud to serve as a First Responder during 9/11 and as a NY State Trooper for many years,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary. “He fought like a warrior and died a hero. Ryan never had regrets. He would do it all over again if he had to.”

The 42-year-old’s family remembered the retired trooper for living his life with loyalty and passion, as well as a “pinch of mischief.”

Ryan Fortini. —Provided

“Our earliest memories of Ryan are of his dimples showing as he slowly snuck his foot over any line there was in life,” they wrote. “He had a devilish sense of humor and a tendency to mostly follow the rules.”

An animal lover from a young age, Fortini was also determined to help others. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard Military Police at the age of 17, serving for six years.

“As a young child, he knew he wanted to be a police officer to help others,” his family said. “Police work was always his love and will forever be the work of which he was most proud.”

A visitation for Fortini will be held on Tuesday in Burlington, with funeral services to follow on Wednesday.