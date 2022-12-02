A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.

Newsletter Signup
Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
“Other riders felt unsafe & exited,” police said in a tweet.
The officer then explained the T’s animal policy, which states “small animals like cats and rabbits (or rats, we assume) should be kept in pet carriers.”
“The male/rat had to be escorted off,” police said.
