Off Beat Sorry, Spooky: Cat deemed ineligible to run for mayor of Attleboro Spooky Bones isn’t a registered voter and doesn’t meet the 18-year minimum age requirement, the city ruled. Mr. Spooky goes to City Hall. The mascot for Attleboro game store Spooky Games tried to pull papers for the city's upcoming special election. City of Attleboro/Facebook

Spooky Bones’ political dreams came crashing down Friday, after Attleboro election officials deemed the mayoral hopeful ineligible to run.

After all, Spooky isn’t a registered voter and doesn’t meet the 18-year minimum age requirement.

Oh, and he’s also a cat.

In a Facebook post, the mascot for local game store Spooky Games addressed his failed bid to succeed former Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who began his new role as Bristol County sheriff last week.

“Dear supporters, it is with great disappointment that I concede the race for Mayor of Attleboro,” Spooky’s post read. “Apparently, you must be be a ‘registered voter.’”

He also vowed to continue fighting for “control of the town’s rat problem, funds for a cat park, and lower tuna prices for all.”

The city shared some photos of Spooky in his municipal finest (white collar and smart tie — no pants or shoes) on its own Facebook page.

“What felt like a cat-astrophe turned quickly into a paws-itive moment as staff gave some scratches on his way out,” the city’s post read.

For candidates who do meet the age and voter registration requirements, nomination papers are due to the Attleboro elections office by Jan. 10. The special election will be held Feb. 28.