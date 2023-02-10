Off Beat Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away An investigation remains ongoing. Lucky, an elderly dog with medical issues, is missing. Everett Animal Control

A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away.

The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went missing Tuesday night near Dunkin’ on Broadway, according to Everett Animal Control.

The man who found Lucky called the number on the dog’s tags and told the owners he was at a specific location and would bring the dog into animal control, officials said.

When the owners called back, the caller said he had given the dog away, according to animal control.

Advertisement:

Lucky wears a collar with tags and has a microchip in a specific location due to a prior issue, officials said.

Anyone with any information on Lucky’s whereabouts is asked to call Everett Police Dispatch at 617-387-1212 or email animal control at [email protected]@cityofeverett.org.

An investigation remains ongoing. No further information was available.